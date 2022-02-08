the recovery attempt failed. “It’s impossible now”

An attempt made by an international team of mountaineers and mountain guides to recover the body of Corrado Pesce, hit by an avalanche at the end of January together with a surviving Argentine companion, went bankrupt, and the El Chaltén Rescue Commission, in charge of the operation, believes that “it will be impossible to recover the remains of the Italian mountaineer in the coming weeks”. On the basis of these circumstances, a press release signed by the ‘Comisin de Auxiliò of El Chaltén and the Centro Andino of the same locality announced today, «Corrado Pesce is presumed to have died. The family members have been warned ».

The team that last Friday was able to approach the area of ​​the accident, “made nine flights with drones”, through which “the entire lower part of the east face of Cerro Torre was sieved, as well as the glacier at its base“. “The place of the accident was identified – adds the press release, and the mountaineers’ equipment was found (…) but no sign of Corrado Pesce’s remains was seen“. There is a large accumulation of snow and rocks in the area. “Due to the considerable safety risks that persist – it is said later – and due to the continuous landslides, the recovery efforts are considered not feasible, as they represent an excessive risk for the rescuers.“.

Today’s statement, it has been learned, will be sent to an Argentine judge of the El Calafate court who is following the affair, who will have to formalize the consequences. For their part, the Italian diplomatic authorities in Argentina have constantly followed the affair, and the consul general in Bahia Blanca, Samuele Fazzi, remained the entire last week in El Chaltén, where he was in permanent contact with local rescuers. with the gendarmerie, and with family members.





Last updated: Tuesday 8 February 2022, 08:29







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED