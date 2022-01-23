the recovery of 2022 is now at risk, the reasons

Clouds are gathering in the economic horizon ofItaly: the 2022 it didn’t start out in the best way.

Between the peak of infections, albeit amortized by vaccines, and the high level ofinflation, especially in terms of energy, uncertainty has returned to dominate the scenarios.

The moment is crucial for the beautiful country, also considering the political fibrillation with the imminent election of the new Head of State. The figure of Dragons it could lose the role of guarantor for the country, casting further shadows on planned reforms and investments in the PNRR.

What to expect from the economic recovery in Italy in this early 2022?

Why inflation threatens Italy

In its latest Flash Conjuncture of January, the Confindustria Study Center it was clear:

“The ascent of the Italian GDP at the beginning of 2022 it is at great risk and the jump in inflation will be transitory only if energy is cooled. The increase in energy prices it affects the Italian industry, whose production is expected to decline, and the high infections slow down the consumption of services, which are falling again. For investments, business expectations have become pessimistic … “

The estimates on the Gross Domestic Product could change to the downside, considering that the estimates estimate an impact of -0.8% on the growth of the first quarter of 2022 due to skyrocketing energy prices.

“Eroded margins, the scarcity of commodities and the increase in infections” they are a risky mix for Confindustria, above all because signs of a slowdown have already appeared.

In December, although expanding, the Manufacturing PMI had a slight decline and that of services it decreased more markedly.

The investments, weaker in the third quarter of 2021 (+ 1.6% from + 2.4% in the 2nd), could further decline considering that companies have shown a more pessimistic sentiment on the investment conditions of the fourth quarter and the economic conditions of the first 2022 .

Confcommercio also sounded its alarm: inflation may increase in January “Of the1.5% on a monthly basis (which had not been recorded since the 1980s) and of 4.7% every year. Although driven by the huge increases authorized for regulated energy, the pressures induced by the costs of raw materials and energy are beginning to manifest with increasing evidence on other consumption segments. “

Consumption, which is still below 2019 levels, will obviously also be affected.

Bank of Italy revises – downwards – the 2022 estimates

Even from Via Nazionale the forecasts for 2022 have worsened.

For Bank of Italy, in fact, the GDP will see a downward correction of 0.2% with a growth of 3.8%, while the increase will be theinflation 0.7% to 3.5%.

It will take mid-2022 to review stronger momentum. At the beginning of the year, the more aggressive return of infections, the high bills and, in more financial and credibility terms, the political instability weighed on it.

The election of the new President of the Republic is casting shadows on the government’s estate. With various not encouraging signs for spreads and debt.