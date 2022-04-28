The rector of Elx describes the Faculty of Medicine of Alicante as “regrettable waste of resources”

“A political decision that goes against scientific and professional criteria.” This is how the rector of the Miguel Hernández University receives the news that his “neighbors” in Alicante will have a Faculty of Medicine from the 23/24 academic year. In a statement that he signs together with the dean of Medicine at the UMH, Antonio Compañ, the rector Juan José Ruiz Martínez, affirms having learned of the fact “through the media and the Twitter of the president of the Generalitat”. And he didn’t like it at all.

In a letter made public yesterday, the managers of the University of Elx, created in 1996 with a segregated Faculty of Medicine from Alicante as a “locomotive” (which, to add to the confusion, was established and remains together with the Sant Joan d’Alacant Hospital, in the limit of the municipality of Alicante but 35 kilometers from Elx) show their “total disagreement” with the decision.

Martínez, claims to have learned of the fact “through the media and the Twitter of the president of the Generalitat

They argue that “professional organizations, educational and health entities such as the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine, the State Council of Medical Students, the Medical Profession Forum, the Collegiate Medical Organization or the CESM Medical Union” are also in against, and they consider that this phrase from the general secretary of the PSOE in Alicante (referring to José Chulvi): “Puig has fixed the arbitrary decision that Eduardo Zaplana took when he was president of the Generalitat Valenciana”, shows that the Consell’s measure “is an exclusively political decision.





read also

Henry Bolland

For the rector of Elche, “the Consell has ignored the fact that Spain is the second country in the world with the most Faculties of Medicine, only behind South Korea, that in March of this year 1,161 doctors in the country were unemployed and that in the In recent years, the number of doctors who have to emigrate has been increasing exponentially, which represents an unfortunate loss of human resources and public investment”.

In his argument, Martínez revealed that “due to the insistence of the Consell to increase the number of places for Medicine students, last week the UMH, in the exercise of its public responsibility, offered the Generalitat to increase the number of places (80 ) to study medicine at the UMH”.

Last week the UMH, “in the exercise of its public responsibility”, offered the Generalitat to increase the number of places (80) to study Medicine at the UMH”

However, the president of the Generalitat chose to announce yesterday the creation of a new Faculty of Medicine in the province of Alicante, arguing the lack of public places. And in what is another geographical paradox, the rector of the UMH recalls that the studies of this new Faculty of the University of Alicante “will be taught in Sant Vicent del Raspeig (town where the UA is based) just 10 kilometers from Sant Joan d’Alacant, where the Faculty of Medicine has been located for more than 40 years”. “We want to remember that the Faculty of Medicine has always been very close to the city of Alicante,” says the statement.

Message from José Chulvi, general secretary of the PSPV in Alicante and mayor of Xàbia, referred to by the rector of the UMH

“This political decision”, continues the text, “goes against the efficient use of public resources, since the maintenance of a Faculty of Medicine can be estimated at around 20 million euros per year and, on the contrary, the increase of 80 students at the UMH would mean nearly half a million euros. Therefore, we understand that this measure seriously affects the long-awaited Financing Plan of the universities”. And he adds that “the measure leaves practically meaningless the announced and also long-awaited Map of University Degrees in the Valencian Community”.

A class at the Faculty of Medicine of the UMH. HMU

Finally, the rector and dean demand “that the Consell guarantee before creating a new faculty that medical students who pursue their studies in the Valencian Community are going to be able to complete their internships with quality and previously inform where and under what conditions they are going to carry them out We believe that it makes no sense to divide the material and human resources available to this province, fostering classic rivalries between sister cities.”

“We believe that it makes no sense to divide the material and human resources available to this province, fostering the classic rivalries between sister cities”, says the rector of the UMH

They also remember that the cut-off mark at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valencia is higher than the cut-off mark at the UMH. “Therefore, a student from Alicante has more possibilities of studying Medicine in his city than one from Valencia”, in response to an alleged discrimination of potential Medicine students in Alicante compared to those from the regional capital.

Controversy

Support of the Consell to the decision of the UV on the use of masks

In reference to the controversial decision of the University of Valencia, the only one in the Valencian Community that has chosen to maintain the mandatory use of the mask in class, the Minister of Universities, Carolina Pascual, has assured that the university, “like than any company”, you can recommend the use of masks if you consider that there are not enough safety conditions against the coronavirus. This issue, although it was not the central object, was discussed at a meeting held this Wednesday between the general director of Universities, Pilar Ezpeleta, and the vice-chancellors of higher education institutions. From the Conselleria “three fundamental points” have been highlighted: the need to comply with Health and Royal Decree indications, pay attention to the recommendations of the Conference of Rectors (CRUE) and “respect for university autonomy and what the services of occupational risk prevention of each university determine”.