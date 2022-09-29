The rector of the Usal sees the request for a Faculty of Medicine in León as “thoughtless”

The rector of the University of Salamanca, Ricardo Rivero, has described this Thursday as “thoughtless” the request for the establishment of a Faculty of Medicine in León. The academic president has recalled during his intervention, after the Government Council of the Usal, that it is an educational resource “extraordinarily difficult to deploy and expensive” and has assured that said request is based on “ignoring that resources are scarce ».

«To start deploying new projects when the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salamanca needs staff reinforcements, which we are making available every time they are requested from the departments but they share outstanding costs, and constant investments in equipment and infrastructure, is to ignore that the resources they are scarce”, criticized the rector.

Rivero has also warned that he could request a Faculty of Veterinary Medicine for Salamanca, to give a “symmetrical example” with respect to León. «Salamanca has all the geographical and productive characteristics to justify the request for a Veterinary School, but it does not make much sense that there is one in León, another in Extremadura, another in Lugo… There are three veterinary schools in the Spanish northwest and they are very expensive”, he reiterated, to emphasize that he often thinks of the “very powerful” livestock sector that the province treasures. “But I understand that resources are scarce,” he added.

Using that example, he has reinforced his outright opposition to the proposal. «I understand that the Junta de Castilla y León cannot pay faculties of everything on all sides, because professionals, professors and professors, research groups are needed, and that costs a lot of money”, he stressed, before concluding bluntly. «I want more resources for the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salamanca, and León to invest in Veterinary».