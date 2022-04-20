The rector of the USC rules out Medicine in Vigo and will offer more places for the Cunqueiro

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) “perfectly covers” the demand for this type of studies in Galicia. That is how firm the rector of the USC, Antonio López, was when asked by this newspaper, after the declarations of the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, demanding a faculty for the Vigo university, pointing out that “it is an essential demand for the south of Galicia ”.

Regarding the feasibility of a new Faculty of Medicine located in Vigo coexisting with the historic center of Santiago, López indicated that “logically, based on enrollment data, it is reasonable to maintain a single faculty for all of Galicia, taking advantage of the resources of the health system Galician and expanding the participation of professionals from all hospitals in training”.

Another of the accusations launched by the Vigo councilor last Monday was an alleged breach by the USC of the agreement that the three universities reached to decentralize practical training in the sixth year of the degree, allowing all university hospitals –and, among them, the Álvaro Cunqueiro– of the community to receive students. Antonio López assured that at no time was this pact breached, but that “all the places cannot be provided and all the needs covered from one year to the next”, for which the university works “progressively enabling places to attend to that teaching ”.

The rector of the USC also referred to the decompensation of new places called –40 for Santiago compared to 2 in A Coruña, 3 in Ourense or 1 in Vigo–, pointing to the teaching load that hospitals in Santiago have in comparison with the others, because “third, fourth and fifth year students also do internships there” , while in the rest of the cities there are only sixth-year students.

The president of the USC also pointed out that recently An agreement was reached with Sergas to continue providing teaching positions to hospitals such as the one in Vigo.

“We will provide more teaching positions to Álvaro Cunqueiro”

Antonio Lopezz pointed out that the university recently signed an agreement with Sergas in which “it is contemplated that places are made available for Vigo and for the other hospitals”, but clarifies that “for this we need medical specialists qualified to teach” in each of the centers. The Santiago rector indicated that “we continue to advance to comply with all the agreements signed in that agreement.” An agreement that, despite the fact that the mayor of Vigo described it as “temporary”, has a “permanent vocation” according to the words of Antonio López.

The president of the USC added that, based on the agreement signed between the three universities, “we provided places to hospitals where there was no associate of health sciences -teachers who care for medical students- and we will continue to expand the provision of squares in Vigo and A Coruña”.