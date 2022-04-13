The red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2022 is full of color on its return to normality

The field of cinema has once again dressed up for the BAFTA Awards. Just a few days before the Oscars, the Royal Albert Hall in London has hosted an event in which some of the best-known faces on the national scene have been present. How could it be otherwise, all of them have paraded down the previous red carpet, wearing some outfits that have not gone unnoticed in any corner of the planet.

Taking into account the importance of the appointment, all the celebrities present there have opted for dream outfits, with the haute couture as a great protagonist. This has been the case for Lady Gaga, who has opted for a dress in the purest Hollywood style mermaid cut and V neckline signed by Ralph Lauren. A most successful option with which she has been crowned one of the best dressed of the event. Who has also opted for the color green, although in another shade, has been the actress Alana Haim. The interpreter of Licorice Pizza has relied on Louis Vuitton to wear a dress with a plunging neckline and buttons at the waist, some of the most demanded details in recent weeks.

As is usual, black color has been one of the most demanded for celebrities. Naomi Campbell wore on this occasion a black velvet dress, straight, with train and long sleeves from Burberry, which put special emphasis on a most elegant square neckline. But she was not the only one who opted for this color, and Emma Appleton did the same and was completely right. The actress opted for an elegant dress with sparkly appliqués from Saint Laurent. An option that is as simple as it is elegant, even more so because of the high neck and the shoulder pads. On the other hand, Caitriona Balfe also opted for the color black with a long dress with a velvet train and pointed shoulder pads, signed by Giorgio Armani Privé.

There were also those who preferred to jump into the pool and dare with other colors. Haley Bennett wore a print dress for the event arty red Valentino, which drew special attention in the photo call appointment itself. Zawe Ashton went pink in a flowing, vertical dress by Emilia Wickstead, while Rachel Zegler went for elegance in a cyan blue strapless design by Vivienne Westwood. Giving joy to the event, Ariana DeBose arrived in a draped yellow dress by Oscar de la Renta, a very successful color considering that spring is just around the corner.

Nor did Millie Bobby Brown go unnoticed. the protagonist of stranger things arrived at the gala accompanied by Bon Jovi’s son and wearing an outfit with a much more adult touch than on other occasions. The young woman managed to appear older with an asymmetric velvet dress and transparencies by Louis Vuitton, which she combined with gloves of the same texture and a necklace of the most rocker in the form of a dagger