The red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala gives us a party-proof beauty look

Ready for a roundup of great evening looks, “serious” inspirations for the upcoming holiday season? The LACMA Art + Film Gala which took place on November 6 in Los Angeles, to underline how much the film world is a central element of the curation program of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, is back with great fanfare. The event made possible thanks to the support of Gucci saw stars at their best with spectacular beauty looks. Password: no half measures. Each, in his own way, has interpreted his signature style at the top.

The event in black tie brought the crème de la crème of Hollywood stars to the fore to honor acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, as well as Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, portrait painters for former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michele Obama. The occasion was the 10th anniversary of the Met Gala of the West, this is how the event of the contemporary art museum dedicated to art and film is defined.

The stars of the world of cinema, fashion, business, technology and philanthropy presented themselves in their most glamorous version. Give more sparkling and colorful make-up like that of Miley Cyrus And Jodie Turner-Smith to classic nude looks like the one sported by Olivia Wilde or the sexiest smoky smokey that Eva Longoria he interpreted with skill. The red carpet of this fall gala event did not disappoint. In the gallery we have collected the photos that can be the perfect inspiration for looks in the name of the desire to show themselves for the upcoming holidays.