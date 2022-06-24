The red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 [FOTOS]
This June 23rd is celebrated the Your Urban Music Awards 2022 in the renowned Coliseum of Puerto Rico. Telemundo broadcast this event live for the first time that will feature the best of music, and in a short time, we finally know the winners of the night.
The red carpet featured a huge array of celebrities who showed up to shine in their outfits.
Tonight, in the cradle of reggaeton in San Juan, the international stars of omar chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera Y carmen villalobos They are the hosts of the Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022.
Next, we present you all the outfits of the red carpet of your favorite stars.
carmen villalobos She opted for a red one-shoulder dress with a pronounced slit in her tight garment. A look with which he obtained the best comments at the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards.
andrea meza became a great favourite. The former Miss Universe had a winning night on the carpet at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022.
Alicia Machado showed its most glamorous and sensual version.
Venezuelan singer Corina Smith She arrived in a revealing and sensual black dress, coordinated with red heels.
Alix Asperpresenter of ‘The Hot Table’
Mariana Seoan wore a very nice outfit chic on his way through the red carpet, an asymmetrical suit in black.
Lele Pons performed her parade on the red carpet with a very fresh dress in all pink.
Jorge Bernal
Carlos Adyan
Gil-Marie Lopez
Rodner Figueroa
Antillean Villain
