The red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 [FOTOS]

This June 23rd is celebrated the Your Urban Music Awards 2022 in the renowned Coliseum of Puerto Rico. Telemundo broadcast this event live for the first time that will feature the best of music, and in a short time, we finally know the winners of the night.

The red carpet featured a huge array of celebrities who showed up to shine in their outfits.

Tonight, in the cradle of reggaeton in San Juan, the international stars of omar chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera Y carmen villalobos They are the hosts of the Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022.

Next, we present you all the outfits of the red carpet of your favorite stars.

carmen villalobos She opted for a red one-shoulder dress with a pronounced slit in her tight garment. A look with which he obtained the best comments at the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards.

Carmen Villalobos on the red carpet of the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards. Getty Images

andrea meza became a great favourite. The former Miss Universe had a winning night on the carpet at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022.

Andrea Meza on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Getty Images

Alicia Machado showed its most glamorous and sensual version.

Alicia Machado on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Getty Images

Venezuelan singer Corina Smith She arrived in a revealing and sensual black dress, coordinated with red heels.

Corina Smith on the red carpet of Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Telemundo

Alix Asperpresenter of ‘The Hot Table’

Alix Aspe on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 Telemundo

Mariana Seoan wore a very nice outfit chic on his way through the red carpet, an asymmetrical suit in black.

Mariana Seoane on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Getty Images

Lele Pons performed her parade on the red carpet with a very fresh dress in all pink.

Lele Pons on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 Telemundo

Jorge Bernal

Jorge Bernal on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Getty Images

Carlos Adyan

Carlos Adyan on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Telemundo

Gil-Marie Lopez

Gil Marie López on the red carpet of the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards. Getty Images

Rodner Figueroa

Rodner Figueroa on the red carpet of the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. Getty Images

Antillean Villain

Antillean villain on the red carpet of the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards. Getty Images

