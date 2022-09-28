The red coat in the style ”Love Actually” that breaks the mourning of Kate Middleton is also a tribute to Lady Di

After weeks of sobriety and recollection for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain finally breaks its mourning and the royal house resumes its agenda almost completely normally. Yesterday the newly released Princes of Wales visited their principality and the garment that Kate Middleton chose did not go unnoticed: a Red coat that reminds us of the mythical scene at the end of ”Love Actually” (that movie we never get tired of watching every Christmas).

And red may not be the most discreet color to put an end to weeks of mourning, but everything Kate Middleton does -at least stylistically speaking- has a reason, nothing is improvised and this special occasion was not going to be the exception. The coat in question is a design by the LKBennett firm whose name is none other than ”spencer” in a clear tribute to Lady Di.





Once again, the Wale’s princess is interested in honoring and remembering in his outfits to her mother-in-law, as she has done on many occasions -in her marriage proposal, on leaving the hospital during her first pregnancy…- and she hits the mark, with a note of elegance.

The “Spencer” coat





The red coat in which the English firm has been inspired is this one from Chanel that he wore Diana and that is already part of the Heritage collection. A design that we can already categorize as a true jewel and that even Kristen Stewart wore in the movie ”spencer” when she put herself in the shoes of the Princess of Wales.





Kate Middleton’s has a more sober and masculine silhouette, but it is similar in details such as the lapels or the golden buttons that it is impossible to deny inspiration. It is made of recycled wool and we find it on the website of LKBennett for 900 euros.

The key coat low cost

But of course, not all of us can afford the price of the original coat, what we can do is take note of the style of the new Wale’s princess betting on models that are very similar in code low cost





XL red cloth coat with button closure and maxi lapel for sale in Bershka for 49.99 euros.





In a brighter red and with the classic silhouette more faithful to Kate’s, we have this Only in El Corte Inglés for 89.99 euros.

Women’s coat with lapel collar and buttons Only





Halfway between the design of Chanel and that of Lk Bennett, we signed this Tintoretto in red for 150 euros.

Tintoretto women’s coat with lapels

Other interesting offers

Remember that you can continue saving every day with the amazon discount coupons





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Trendencias Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine flip board.

Note: toSome of the links in this article are affiliated and can bring a benefit to Trendencias

In Trendencias | How Vestiare Collective works, tricks to get the most out of it and what those who have tried it think

Photos | Gtres, Lk Bennett, Bershka, El Corte Inglés.