The Red Devils set a condition to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave

While the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make the news in the Mancunian club, the Sunday Mirror this Sunday brings good news for the Portuguese. The red devils have found a solution to let CR7 go, but on one condition.

Finally the Ronaldo saga will know its epilogue, according to information from the English media Sunday Mirror, the Manchester club would have found a solution to let Ronaldo go. The English club are unwilling to sell Ronaldo, but the Portuguese are on loan for this season if he activates the option of a one-year extension clause with the Mancunians. Manchester United, which does not play in the Champions League, wants to loan the Portuguese for this season, before bringing him back next year, in the event of qualification for C1. With the new workforce and a renowned coach, the Mancunians are sure to qualify for the Champions League. “Ron leaves, but not for good» as summarized by Sunday Express. Also according to information from The Times, Atletico Madrid could afford Ronaldo.

The colchoneros want to sacrifice Antoine Griezmann to recruit Ronaldo. The Frenchman has a large payroll, which is currently blocking Ronaldo’s arrival in Madrid.

