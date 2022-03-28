The red fruit that reduces the risk of heart attack two hours after consuming it

A recent study confirmed how daily consumption of this fruit can greatly improve the health of our cardiovascular system by preventing strokes and heart attacks.

According to a survey conducted by the Italian Society of Cardiology, during these two years of pandemic caused by COVID-19 i death rates from heart attack and stroke have increased dramatically. The cardiovascular health of Italians has worsened more and more due to the growth in the number of smokers, people at risk of obesity and excessive alcohol consumption. Precisely for this reason it is important to safeguard the well-being of our heart.

A new study published in the academic journal Food & Function brought us comforting news: the consumption of a fruit that we surely find on the shelves of supermarkets or our trusted greengrocer has proved useful in improving cardiovascular function in adult men. We are talking about the redberry.

The research observed 45 healthy adult men who were given cranberry powder equivalent to one cup of blueberries (so about 9 g) daily for a full month. The researchers were able to show that those who consumed the cranberry powder had a significant improvement in the so-called flow-mediated dilation, which signals improving the function of the heart and blood vessels. The increase in polyphenols and metabolites in the bloodstream and related improvements in flow-mediated dilation after the consumption of cranberries underline the important role these fruits can play in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The results of this study are extremely positive as it has been shown to be a quantity of cranberries that can be easily consumed every day makes blueberry an important fruit in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

A diet with insufficient quantities of fruit and vegetables is one of the main risk factors associated with a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease in the world. More and more scientific studies reveal how i polyphenols which are contained in the berries possess extraordinary benefits for heart health. Blueberries are rich in proanthocyanidins which have distinct properties compared to the polyphenols found in other fruits, because they can greatly improve the function of blood vessels. The study found significant improvements in flow-mediated dilation as early as two hours after consuming cranberries.

Source: Food & Function

