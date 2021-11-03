The Red Lion by Patrick Marber in Cagliari and Sassari

Journey through the lights and shadows of the amateur football world with “The Red Lion” by Patrick Marber (in the translation by Marco Casazza – with theatrical adaptation by Andrej Longo) with two protagonists of the caliber of Nello Mascia and Andrea Renzi on stage with the young Simone Mazzella directed by Marcello Cotugno (La Pirandelliana / Teatri Uniti production).

After the regional premiere yesterday, Tuesday 2 November at 9 pm at the Verdi Theater in Sassari, the play will be on the bill from TODAY Wednesday 3 until Sunday 7 November at the Teatro Massimo in Cagliari (from Wednesday to Saturday at 20.30 – Sunday at 19 and Friday 5 November at 4.30 pm the afternoon – turn P) and finally it will land on Monday 8 November at 8.45 pm at the Central Theater of Carbonia under the insignia of the 2021-2022 Prose Season organized by CeDAC / Multidisciplinary Circuit of Live Entertainment in Sardinia.

The floor to the artists: TOMORROW (Thursday 4 November) at 5 pm in the conference room of the Foundation of Sardinia in via San Salvatore da Horta n. 2 in Cagliari, Nello Mascia and Andrea Renzi together with Simone Mazzella will meet the public for a new appointment with I Afternoons of the Foundation – “the actors tell” – will coordinate the sociologist Marco Zurru (University of Cagliari) – FREE ENTRANCE – up to exhaustion of seats.

«” The Red Lion “is not only about football but is also a bitter and profound reflection on loyalty and a sense of belonging. The lyricism of certain passages contrasts with the sometimes violent language and with the greed and mediocrity that hovers in the locker room where the entire play takes place »- remembers the director Marcello Cotugno -. «Patrick Marber invites us, through a cross-generational and immediately received topic, to reflect on the loss of values ​​that today concerns many other contexts of the contemporary».

The charm of the game of football – between talent and passion – with Patrick Marber’s “The Red Lion” in the mise en scène signed by director Marcello Cotugno (who also edited the soundtrack) for La Pirandelliana / Teatri Uniti on the regional premiere Tuesday 2 November at 9 pm at the Verdi Theater in Sassari, then from Wednesday 3 until Sunday 7 November at the Teatro Massimo in Cagliari (from Wednesday to Saturday at 8.30 pm – Sunday at 7 pm and Friday 5 November at 4.30 pm in the afternoon – turn P) and finally, Monday 8 November at 8.45 pm at the Central Theater of Carbonia under the insignia of the 2021-2022 Prose Season organized by the CeDAC / Multidisciplinary Circuit of Live Entertainment in Sardinia.

The floor to the artists: TOMORROW (Thursday 4 November) at 5 pm in the conference room of the Foundation of Sardinia in via San Salvatore da Horta n. 2 in Cagliari, Nello Mascia and Andrea Renzi together with Simone Mazzella will meet the public for a new appointment with I Afternoons of the Foundation – “the actors tell” – will coordinate the sociologist Marco Zurru (University of Cagliari) – FREE ENTRANCE – up to exhaustion of seats.

Focus on the universe of amateur football, between lights and shadows, between the enthusiasm and young promises and the cynicism and disenchantment of coaches and managers, with the play of the playwright, as well as British scriptwriter, actor and director (former author of ” The Dealer’s Choice “(1995) and the successful” Closer “(1997) from which Mike Nichols based the film of the same name, both awarded with the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, while the screenplay for” Diary of a scandal ” earned him the Oscar nomination) which lands on the island in the Italian translation by Marco Casazza, with a theatrical adaptation by the Neapolitan writer Andrej Longo, who transports the story to a province in Southern Italy.

In the spotlight two protagonists of the caliber of Nello Mascia (active an intense theatrical career, from the beginnings alongside Ugo D’Alessio, Pupella Maggio, Giustino Durano, to the meeting with Eduardo De Filippo, then the foundation of the company “Gli Hypocrites “and the collaboration with Giorgio Strehler in William Shakespeare’s” The Tempest “as well as appearances on the big and small screen, from” Death of a Neapolitan mathematician “by Mario Martone to” The man in most “by Paolo Sorrentino and” The dinner “by Ettore Scola” up to “Qui rido io” by Martone with Toni Servillo, and on TV from “Tre operai” by Francesco Maselli to series such as “Capri” and “Gomorra”) and Andrea Renzi (one of the founders of Falso Movimento e Teatri Uniti, Opera Prima award with “Sangue e Arena”, theater, film and television actor – from Sorrentino’s “One more man”, to “The ignorant fairies” by Ferzan Özpetek and “Quo vadis, baby ? “By Gabriele Salvatores,” Long live freedom “by Roberto Andò and” The fabulous young man “by Mario Martone pas sando for “Sirene” and “Gomorra” on TV, up to the recent television version of “Natale in casa Cupiello” directed by Edoardo De Angelis) – alongside the young Simone Mazzella.

“The Red Lion” – in the refined and essential set-up, with sets by Luigi Ferrigno, costumes by Anna Verde and lighting design by Pasquale Mari to evoke the atmosphere of a locker room where athletes live on dreams and hopes, but also elaborate themselves game strategies and assigning positions and roles – it reveals the contradictions of the world of sport, which reflects the evolution, or rather involution of society. If values ​​such as fairness, loyalty and a sense of belonging to a team, on which amateur football is apparently based, a training ground for future football champions, fail, paradoxically but not too much precisely because of this loss of ideals, it can become a metaphor for life in an era dominated by ambition and individualism, where the race to success knows no obstacles, much less ethical and moral rules. A piece of contemporary theater in which the language ranges between different directors, from the most raw and almost violent to the most lyrical and almost “romantic”: the game of ball highlights athletic virtues and human weaknesses, in a comparison between generations and visions of reality. “On the pitch” – reveals the director Marcello Cotugno – “three characters: with a promising young football player, the coach and the elderly factotum of the small provincial team who, unaware of the boy’s problems, try to profit from his skills” .

“The setting in a province of Campania aims to make the universality of the topics covered more evident and to cancel the distance that often distorts the perception and reading of Anglo-Saxon texts” – underlines the director – “on the other hand, Italy and England, albeit with some differences, share an unbridled passion for football: The Red Lion is a current, biting but at the same time poetic text, which tends to generate a strong sense of proximity and identification even in the Italian spectator ».

“The simple, symbolic staging aims to enhance the acting performances of an exceptional cast: the young Simone Mazzella and two of the most appreciated Italian talents on stage and screen, Nello Mascia and Andrea Renzi, who recreate after twenty ‘ years the football couple of “The man in more”, the cult film debut by Paolo Sorrentino – explains Cotugno -. “The three interpreters give voice to the lost souls who, between one kick and another, confront and clash in the worn and fascinating backstage of a battered provincial pitch, bitterly embodying the dreams and defeats of all of us”.

Marcello Cotugno is confronted with a new, original and compelling text by Patrick Marber after directing an Italian edition of “Closer” (known to the general public thanks to the film by Mike Nichols, with a stellar cast, from Jude Law to Clive Owen, Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts): “Marber – affirms Cotugno – is inscribed in that tradition which, starting with authors such as Harold Pinter and John Osborne, crosses the dramaturgies of Martin Crimp, Sarah Kane and, overseas, of Edward Albee, David Mamet and Sam Shepard. A relational theater that, between classicism and innovation, explores and dissects the relationships and decayed values ​​of Western civilization ».

“” The Red Lion “analyzes with irony and ruthlessness the world full of contradictions and ambitions of amateur football, enlightened / obscured by the chimera of young promises to be launched into the paradise of professionalism” – concludes Marcello Cotugno-. But the piece «is not just about football: it is also a bitter and profound reflection on loyalty and a sense of belonging. Patrick Marber invites us, through a cross-generational and immediately received topic, to reflect on the loss of values ​​that today concerns many other contemporary contexts ».