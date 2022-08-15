The red mini dress in which Amber Heard flaunts her beauty that is ideal for any occasion

For a while now Amber Heard has been constantly in the eye of the storm. She unfortunately has been due to her trial with the actor Johnny deep in which the ruling was favorable to the American actor and for which the actress must pay a significant sum of money. the trial that lasted six weeks was favorable to the actor.

These days it has been seen Amber Heard walking and showing off her beauty for the first time since she lost her case against Johnny Depp. The truth is that the people who were in the place were surprised when they saw the actress visiting a bookstore in Tel Aviv. Wearing a red dress with flowers, she was seen strolling and shopping.

The trial that Johnny Depp started to Amber Heard it was for defamation before the well-known newspaper, Washington Post, since the actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence during the marriage. Although they were already separated since 2016, it was the actress’s words in 2018 that unleashed a new storm.

The legal battle lasted until April of this year where the Virginia jury, after more than a month of listening to different testimonies, recordings and audios in which both Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they accused each other of violence and decided to pass sentence. In her case, they decided to punish with a smaller sum of money for the actor and much more expensive for Amber Heard.

Source: Getty Images

Returning to the ride amber harad the ex-wife of Johnny Depp was dressed in a beautiful dress red, with flowers showing their splendid beauty. Very smiling and very lively actress Amber Heard let her admirers take pictures of her, with her face exposed, her natural beauty could be appreciated as she carried a large white bag with books.