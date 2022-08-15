Entertainment

The red mini dress in which Amber Heard flaunts her beauty that is ideal for any occasion

For a while now Amber Heard has been constantly in the eye of the storm. She unfortunately has been due to her trial with the actor Johnny deep in which the ruling was favorable to the American actor and for which the actress must pay a significant sum of money. the trial that lasted six weeks was favorable to the actor.

These days it has been seen Amber Heard walking and showing off her beauty for the first time since she lost her case against Johnny Depp. The truth is that the people who were in the place were surprised when they saw the actress visiting a bookstore in Tel Aviv. Wearing a red dress with flowers, she was seen strolling and shopping.

