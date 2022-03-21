The red nail polish that Selena Gomez chose for her red carpet manicure is on sale

We haven’t gotten over it yet. great look of Selena Gomez on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022. The celebrity opted for a passionate red that always works because it is very sexy and glamorous. In fact, it works so well for her that she even wore it on her nails and now your manicure expert has reckoned with exactly what nail polish.

The nail polish in question is from a deep wine red, a timeless option that we always adore beyond trends. In fact, it is one of the most repeated shades by minimalist and elegant girls when special occasions arrive.

Responsible for your nails in this red carpet It was Tom Bachik, her trusted manicurist that Selena always turns to. He himself has revealed on Instagram that to get that tone he opted for an Essie signature hairspray that right now we can buy on sale.

It is the Bubble On color from Essie’s Couture Gel line. That is, they are about gel nails that dry much faster and that they last much longer for Selena Gomez to wear the intense red manicure several days after this red carpet.





Essie Bubble On Gel Couture Nail Lacquer, €13.95 10.95 euros.

Essie Bubble On Gel Couture Nail Lacquer

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | Gtres, @tombachik, Druni.