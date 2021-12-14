the Red Ring of Death becomes a poster, Microsoft reveals the price

If you are among those who have owned one Xbox 360 in the seventh generation of gaming, it is possible that you have stumbled upon the infamous Red Ring of Death, a malfunction that was signaled by three LEDs of the power button of the console that changed to an alarming red color.

The phenomenon has become so iconic that, after many years, Microsoft has decided to implement a poster could “celebrate it“, in a clearly ironic way. The announcement came as part of the fifth appointment with Power On The Story of Xbox, a docuseries that commemorates the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand in the world of gaming.

“When we looked at the cost of repairs, and the loss-making sales taken into account, we realized we had a $ 1.15 billion problem“, said Peter Moore, then a member of Microsoft’s top management.

The Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death massively affected the first commercial models of the home console, and represented a manufacturing failure for Microsoft. No one would therefore have expected that, after about 16 years, the Redmond giant would have put up for sale celebratory posters at a price of 24.99 dollars. A way like any other, perhaps, to mitigate the repair costs that the company had to face at the time.