The Red Sonja movie is left without a protagonist

The long-awaited new Red Sonja movie suffers a new setback with the departure of Hannah John-Kamen from the project

According to a recent report by The Illuminerdi, the actress Hannah John-Kamen has released the title role of Red Sonja, leaving those responsible for the film forced to search again for a leading lady. But that is not the only exit of the project that takes place these days.

The adventure of bringing the redheaded warrior back to the screen would deserve a movie by itself. After the disastrous result of the Red Sonja film directed by Richard Fleischer in 1985, which starred brigitte nielsen and meant the return of arnold schwarzenegger to the worlds of Robert E Howardin 2008 it was announced that Robert Rodriguez would direct a film reboot of the character, with rose mcgowan as the lead in Red Sonja.

The project did not materialize and 10 years later it resurfaced again, this time with Bryan Singer as director and Amber Heard in the lead role. But the scandal about the director made Millennium Pictures would replace it with Joel Solowaywho decided to change the actress (also involved in another scandal with her ex Johnny Depp) hiring Hannah John-Kamen. Now, both the actress and the latest director have left the film for reasons that have not been made public.

The studio already has a replacement for Holloway, commissioning the shooting of the film to MJ Bassett, who already has experience translating Howard’s creations to the screen. In 2009 the director made Solomon Kaneand subsequently has been in charge of several episodes of television series such as Ash vs. Evil Dead, Iron Fist, Altered Carbon or reacher.

Casting for a female lead to cover the departure of Hannah John-Kamen is currently open, with Millennium Pictures seeking an actress from any background, ideally 5′ 8″ (172 cm) or taller. But the most important aspect for the role is the ability to carry out action sequences, since it is fundamental to the character.