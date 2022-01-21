The red sticker against fake news on Covid arrives on social networks

The fake news are one of the big problems of the social network. Not because they gave birth to them but because they contributed to their diffusion. In the world ofinformation current is more and more complex to distinguish the true from the false and this becomes dangerous when there is at stake health of people.

Twitter try to limit false information on the COVID-19 introducing a “label“Anti fake news. “It will be used – explained the company – to distinguish the contents that are unquestionably fakes or deceptive and can pose a significant risk of harm such as increased exposure to virus or negative effects on public health systems “.

I will fall into this particular category tweet on the nature of the virus, on the efficacy and safety of preventive measures, on therapies, and in general on all warnings sanitary aimed at countering the pandemic. In conclusion, all the contents on the COVID-19 they will be subjected to the eye of censorship.

When possible Twitter will add tolabel also an link with an explanation that refers to institutions public and scientific.

The contents identified as misleading, and therefore stamped in red, they will not only be explicitly reported but will also have a reduced visibility and cannot be viralized through i retweet ei I like. Another very important measure taken by the platform is, in case of reiteration, the Suspension account. This is to prevent a profile from systematically posting misleading content.

The first instinct is to welcome the decision of Twitter. Who is not against the fake news? But a cold-minded reflection on the subject can only raise doubts about another equally important issue for correct information in a democratic country: the censorship.

Who gives to Twitter the power to establish the truthfulness of a content? Who excludes that what has been done today regarding the COVID-19 can it be applied later in other areas?

There censorship it is never good and right. It is never the way to solve the problem of fake news and more generally of the propaganda. The only way is that of the awareness of readers or citizens who alone must be able to to evaluate And distinguish what is reliable from what is misleading.

To do this, it is necessary to work much further upstream. High standards must be guaranteed for school, must be guaranteed quality content on all major platforms digital information. Is this currently happening in major Western countries?

One of the most talked about films of the moment is Dont’t look up directed by Adam McKay and that it has as main actors Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence And Meryl Streep. The film is a beautiful and intelligent parody on contemporary society and on the dynamics of the current world of information which favors the depth of the themes lightness and the frivolity.

A scene from the film

More than censor social platforms should start drastically revising logic followed by algorithms to select content in user feeds. The former Facebook manager, Frances Haugen, in a hearing in the United States Congress, he boldly denounced the policies of his former company. “I have repeatedly seen conflicts of interest between what was good for the audience and what it was good for Facebook and Facebook chose what was best for her every time, ”Haugen said.

Frances Haugen at the hearing in the United States Congress (Ansa)

The point is very simple: if the only goal of the digital platforms and the profit and in the name of this the algorithms they are developed in order to disseminate content divisive And toxic how can we then think that citizens are able to develop analysis and reflection skills?

The tragedy is that at the moment there is almost no reflection on the negative consequences of social and in general of the current information model. Dont’t look up he tried to do it with irony but unfortunately the smile is bitter. The way to get out of it is complex but it certainly is not that of censorship.