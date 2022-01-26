The Redmi Note 11 series has arrived in Italy!

We’ve been following them for a while, ever since they came out in China, but now they’re official here too Italy and the Redmi Note 11 series has something for everyone!
Redmi Note 11
Weight and size
159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm
195 g
Operating system
Android 11, MIUI 13
Storage
64 GB
Display
6 “
1080 x 2400
Room
50 mpx f / 1.8
Front 13 mpx
SOC and RAM
Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
RAM 4 GB
Net
HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
Battery
5000 mAH
Let’s start from dimensions, 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 with a weight of 179 grams and comes with splash-proof certification IP53.
The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.43 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 90Hz and peak brightness of 1000 nits.
The processor it is Snapdragon 680 at 6nm with 4 / 6GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.
Regarding the room compartment we find:
- a room principal 50MP f / 1.8,
- a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
- two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
- a room selfie 13MP f / 2.4.
There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W.
As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity instead it is guaranteed by 4G dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, infrared emitter.
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Weight and size
164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
202 g
Operating system
Android 11, MIUI 13
Storage
64 GB
Display
6.67 “
1080 x 2400
Room
108 mpx f / 1.9
Front 16 mpx
SOC and RAM
Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
RAM 6 GB
Net
HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
Battery
5000 mAH
Let’s start from dimensions, 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 with a weight 202 grams. He is also IP53 certified.
The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness of 1200 nits.
The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96 at 6nm with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.
Regarding the room compartment we find:
- a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,
- a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
- two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
- a room selfie from 16MP f / 2.4.
There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W.
As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity it is guaranteed by 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared emitter.
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Weight and size
164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
202 g
Operating system
Android 11, MIUI 13
Storage
64 GB
Display
6.67 “
1080 x 2400
Room
108 mpx f / 1.9
Front 16 mpx
SOC and RAM
Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
RAM 6 GB
Net
HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Battery
5000 mAH
Dimensions and weight are the same as Note 11 Pro: 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 with a weight 202 grams. Splash-proof certification IP53.
The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness of 1200 nits.
The processor is it Snapdragon 695 at 6nm with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.
Regarding the room compartment we find the same hardware as the Note 11 Pro:
- a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,
- a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
- two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
- a room selfie from 16MP f / 2.4.
There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W.
As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity it is guaranteed by 5G, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared emitter.
Redmi Note 11 S
Weight and size
159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
179 g
Operating system
Android 11 MIUI 13
Storage
64 GB
Display
6.43 “
1080 x 2400
Room
108 mpx f / 1.9
Front 16 mpx
SOC and RAM
Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
RAM 6 GB
Net
HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
Battery
5000 mAH
Let’s start from dimensions, the same as Note 11: 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 with a weight of 179 grams. Like all four he is splash-proof certified IP53.
The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.43 ″ with resolution FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.
The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96 with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.
Regarding the room compartment we find:
- a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,
- a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
- two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
- a room selfie 13MP f / 2.4.
There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W.
As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. About the connectivity we find 4G, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and infrared emitter.
Availability and Prices
Redmi Note 11 – in versions from 4GB + 64GB And 4GB + 128GB – together with Redmi Note 11S – in the variants from 6GB + 64GB And 6GB + 128GB – will be available in Italy from mid-February. Prices and sales channels will be communicated at the same time as the products arrive on the market. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – in versions 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB – and Redmi Note 11 Pro – in versions 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – will be available in Italy from March, therefore prices and sales channels will be announced shortly.