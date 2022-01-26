The Redmi Note 11 series has arrived in Italy!

We’ve been following them for a while, ever since they came out in China, but now they’re official here too Italy and the Redmi Note 11 series has something for everyone!

Redmi Note 11

Weight and size 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm

195 g Operating system Android 11, MIUI 13 Storage 64 GB Display 6 “

1080 x 2400

Room 50 mpx f / 1.8

Front 13 mpx SOC and RAM Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

RAM 4 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Battery 5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 with a weight of 179 grams and comes with splash-proof certification IP53.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.43 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 90Hz and peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The processor it is Snapdragon 680 at 6nm with 4 / 6GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find:

a room principal 50MP f / 1.8,

50MP f / 1.8, a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,

8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle, two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.

and data on a room selfie 13MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity instead it is guaranteed by 4G dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, infrared emitter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Weight and size 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm

202 g Operating system Android 11, MIUI 13 Storage 64 GB Display 6.67 “

1080 x 2400

Room 108 mpx f / 1.9

Front 16 mpx SOC and RAM Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)

RAM 6 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Battery 5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 with a weight 202 grams. He is also IP53 certified.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96 at 6nm with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find:

a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,

108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor, a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,

8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle, two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.

and data on a room selfie from 16MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity it is guaranteed by 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared emitter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Weight and size 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm

202 g Operating system Android 11, MIUI 13 Storage 64 GB Display 6.67 “

1080 x 2400

Room 108 mpx f / 1.9

Front 16 mpx SOC and RAM Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

RAM 6 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Battery 5000 mAH

Dimensions and weight are the same as Note 11 Pro: 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 with a weight 202 grams. Splash-proof certification IP53.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The processor is it Snapdragon 695 at 6nm with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find the same hardware as the Note 11 Pro:

a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,

108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor, a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,

8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle, two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.

and data on a room selfie from 16MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity it is guaranteed by 5G, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared emitter.

Redmi Note 11 S

Weight and size 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm

179 g Operating system Android 11 MIUI 13 Storage 64 GB Display 6.43 “

1080 x 2400

Room 108 mpx f / 1.9

Front 16 mpx SOC and RAM Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)

RAM 6 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Battery 5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, the same as Note 11: 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 with a weight of 179 grams. Like all four he is splash-proof certified IP53.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.43 ″ with resolution FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96 with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find:

a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,

108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor, a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,

8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle, two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.

and data on a room selfie 13MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. About the connectivity we find 4G, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and infrared emitter.

