The Redmi Note 11 series has arrived in Italy!

by

We’ve been following them for a while, ever since they came out in China, but now they’re official here too Italy and the Redmi Note 11 series has something for everyone!

Redmi Note 11

Weight and size

159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm
195 g

Operating system

Android 11, MIUI 13

Storage

64 GB

Display

6 “
1080 x 2400

Room

50 mpx f / 1.8
Front 13 mpx

SOC and RAM

Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
RAM 4 GB

Net

HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)

Battery

5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 with a weight of 179 grams and comes with splash-proof certification IP53.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.43 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 90Hz and peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The processor it is Snapdragon 680 at 6nm with 4 / 6GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find:

  • a room principal 50MP f / 1.8,
  • a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
  • two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
  • a room selfie 13MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity instead it is guaranteed by 4G dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, infrared emitter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Weight and size

164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
202 g

Operating system

Android 11, MIUI 13

Storage

64 GB

Display

6.67 “
1080 x 2400

Room

108 mpx f / 1.9
Front 16 mpx

SOC and RAM

Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
RAM 6 GB

Net

HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)

Battery

5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 with a weight 202 grams. He is also IP53 certified.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96 at 6nm with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find:

  • a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,
  • a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
  • two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
  • a room selfie from 16MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity it is guaranteed by 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared emitter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Weight and size

164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
202 g

Operating system

Android 11, MIUI 13

Storage

64 GB

Display

6.67 “
1080 x 2400

Room

108 mpx f / 1.9
Front 16 mpx

SOC and RAM

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
RAM 6 GB

Net

HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Battery

5000 mAH

Dimensions and weight are the same as Note 11 Pro: 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 with a weight 202 grams. Splash-proof certification IP53.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with resolution FHD +, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The processor is it Snapdragon 695 at 6nm with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find the same hardware as the Note 11 Pro:

  • a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,
  • a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
  • two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
  • a room selfie from 16MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. There connectivity it is guaranteed by 5G, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and infrared emitter.

Redmi Note 11 S

Weight and size

159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
179 g

Operating system

Android 11 MIUI 13

Storage

64 GB

Display

6.43 “
1080 x 2400

Room

108 mpx f / 1.9
Front 16 mpx

SOC and RAM

Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
RAM 6 GB

Net

HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)

Battery

5000 mAH

Let’s start from dimensions, the same as Note 11: 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 with a weight of 179 grams. Like all four he is splash-proof certified IP53.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.43 ″ with resolution FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96 with 6 / 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD.

Regarding the room compartment we find:

  • a room principal 108MP f / 1.9 with Samsung HM2 sensor,
  • a room ultra-wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 with 118 ° viewing angle,
  • two 2MP sensors for macro and data on depth.
  • a room selfie 13MP f / 2.4.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W.

As for theaudio we find a double stereo speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack. About the connectivity we find 4G, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and infrared emitter.

Availability and Prices

Redmi Note 11 – in versions from 4GB + 64GB And 4GB + 128GB – together with Redmi Note 11S – in the variants from 6GB + 64GB And 6GB + 128GB – will be available in Italy from mid-February. Prices and sales channels will be communicated at the same time as the products arrive on the market. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – in versions 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB – and Redmi Note 11 Pro – in versions 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – will be available in Italy from March, therefore prices and sales channels will be announced shortly.

Source link

Leave a Comment

© 2022 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.