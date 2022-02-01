The “reduced” gas bill. The mistake not to make

The sting on electricity bills and the gas Italian citizens are not a little worried, forced to deal with substantial tax increases in a period in which the economic crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic is still strongly felt. In particular, the consumption of gas, especially in this winter period, significantly affects the pockets of taxpayers, perhaps even more than the electricity bill. But are there any ways to save on the heating system and in the kitchen? Surely by managing your consumption habits in the best possible way you can obtain a satisfactory result and you can reduce the spending ceiling of your bill. Here are some helpful tips.

How to save: plant maintenance

First you need to be sure that the heating systems and the water pipes are not too old. Small infiltrations hidden in the walls can unknowingly increase gas consumption, which is why a periodic check would be essential. Similarly, boilers and radiators should also be monitored at least once a year, as required by current legislation, in summer, to avoid waste. In this regard, the temperature of the water heater. There is no need to have an excessively hot house, this is not good for your health and increases the cost of the bill. The radiators, on the other hand, could be fitted with thermostatic valves which aim to keep the temperature constant, preventing excessive consumption of hot water.

Use of modern fixtures

Even using doors and windows with high thermal conservation can be decisive for saving gas consumption. These structures retain heat in the house and allow you to use the heating systems to a minimum. Alternatively, adhesive strips can be applied to the old fixtures, in order to reduce the drafts of air. Another very effective system is to adopt solar thermal systems, combined with a traditional boiler; the panels produce hot water even in the winter months, guaranteeing a reduction in the cost of bills.

Reduce waste of heat in the home

Finally, we must not underestimate some small precautions at home that can make the difference. Keep the temperature in the rooms constant, avoid covering the radiators with wet cloths, favor the air exchange. These are just some attention to contain waste, which translates into the systematic increase in the cost of gas bills. Reducing them means taking care of your finances and nature, also helping to reduce the environmental impact.