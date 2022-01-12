the referee blows his whistle before 90 ‘

LIMBE (Cameroon) – Incredible what happened in the inaugural match of group F di Africa Cup of Nations between Tunisia and Mali. To take home the three points are the Eagles who win 1-0 against the semifinalist of the last edition thanks to a goal, by penalty, of Konè and at the parade, again on penalty, by Mounkoro on Khazri. A victory, however, ended in chaos, but not the fault of the guys from Magassouba. In fact, in the final he is the referee Janny Sikazwe (from Zambia) to make a complete madness: the referee first whistles the end at 85 ‘, then realizing the mistake he resumes the game, but despite this he decrees the end again at 89’ and 43 “, unleashing the anger of the Tunisian technician Kebaier and all his collaborators. To further infuriate the Eagles of Carthage the lack of recovery after 9 substitutions, 3 Var interventions, 2 penalties, 1 goal, 1 red card and the cooling break, not counting the minutes lost after the first wrong whistle. Despite the triple whistle, in this case also double, the Malians returned to the field to play the remaining time, but the Tunisians preferred not to return to look immediately to the next match. At the end of the match, these are the words of Mondher Kebaier, coach of Tunisia: “The referee whistled at 85 ‘to 89’, it’s madness. It deprived us of concentration. We didn’t want to resume because the players had already taken a bath, unfocused and disheartened in the face of this gruesome situation.”