the referee Chiffi terrifying, vote 3

It never fails to surprise, Chiffi (vote 3) , which wets its first international (from 1 January) with the usual bad performance. And if on the penalty given to Milan (but what penalty is it? We give you a clue: concentrate on the ball) the blame is shared with the VAR Aureliano (also gratified by the AIA with an appointment as VMO, Video Match Official, of Fifa, although not international), on the rest it is all (little) flour of his sack: he grants Milan a second penalty that is the same as the contacts Tonali-Zaniolo and Ibrahimovic-Ibañez. And then: unable to prevent two mass confrontations (the old fights), insufficient from a disciplinary point of view, much to review on the technician. But the designer Rocchi will continue to insist ..

No penalty

Shot by Theo Hernandez, the ball passes over Abraham’s left arm which is very wide, he moves towards the ball itself, absolutely punishable. If only he touched the arm. First clue (decisive): the rotation of the ball never changes, it always turns in the same direction, at the same speed. Had he even touched it, he would have noticed the difference. From all the images (except one, which in fact could generate doubts), then, the ball always keeps the same line. This is to say that there are no certainties, if not the evidence of a touch that is not there. With what confidence did Aureliano call the OFR?

From rigor

And then, the late entry of Mkhitaryan on Krunic just before Saelemaekers clearly retains Viña’s shirt is much more punishable (also here, what was Chiffi thinking?), If we really want to talk about rigor. And so does Tonali’s pizzicata (nothing more) on Zaniolo, naive and dangerous, if compared to the penalty granted for identical pizzicata (nothing more) by Mancini on Leão. and if in the latter case there was also a crossing of legs, Chiffi should review Ibra’s knee on Ibanez in the area (here VAR silent, right?).

Disciplinary

Heavily insufficient on the disciplinary: Ibanez who swoops on Tonali is yellow, even more so is the late intervention of Viña on Junior Messias. And Krunic’s kick from behind on Pellegrini that went away from him is from … orange. Naive Karsdorp: already warned, comes late on Theo Hernandez, there is the second yellow. Mancini’s, on the other hand, depends on how we want to consider the rigor given / not given. And anyway, in case, it would be direct red …

Var

Aureliano (vote 4). Could this VMO give him his head?