The referee for the Clásico Joven between América and Cruz Azul has been defined

This Saturday, April 30, a new edition of the Young Classic Come in America Y Blue Crosscorresponding to the Matchday 17 of the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022so the Disciplinary Commission He announced the person in charge of imparting justice in said confrontation, which is not well seen by the azulcrema fans.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Marco Antonio Ortizwho will act as central referee, while Jorge Antonio Sanchez Y Michael Ricardo Espinoza will be flagged one and two, respectively. In addition, Oscar Macias Romo will be the fourth whistle, meanwhile, Erick Yair Miranda Y Victor Alfonso Caceres they will be in the VAR.

It is worth mentioning that the set of Eagles comes from beating last weekend the tigers from Michael Herrerawho are one of the favorites to win the title of the Torneo Grita X la Paz Clausura 2022, meanwhile, Machine he does not have a good time, because he lost in his own house against the Athletic Saint Louis.

Where are America and Cruz Azul marching?

Club América is currently in fifth place in the Clausura 2022 general table with 25 points, the product of seven wins, four draws and five losses. For its part, Cruz Azul is one rung down with one unit less, as a result of seven wins, three draws and six setbacks.