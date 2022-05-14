Sports

The referee has been defined for the second leg of the quarterfinals of Club América vs. Puebla

Friday, May 13, 2022

Tomorrow the return of the Quarterfinals of Clausura 2022where he America club will receive in Aztec stadium to the Club Pueblawith whom they tied at one goal in the Cuauhtemoc last Wednesday. Nothing seems to be defined yet, but the balance seems to lean towards the bluecreamwho, in addition to the hometown, have the tiebreaker criteria in their favor, so the fringed they would have to remove the undefeated of the last games to the Eagles to eliminate them, something that does not seem so feasible considering the great work done by Fernando Ortiz at the hands of those Coapa.

It has already been decided who will be the central referee for tomorrow’s match, this being Fernando Guerrerowho was also present at the game Repechage Come in Blue Cross and Necaxasame as occurred in the Colossus of Santa Ursula. It is expected that the work of Warrior much better than the one made by Louis Henry Santanderbecause the penalty and expulsion not marked after the injury against Federico Vinas blew up all the followers bluecream.

America with everything to go to the next round

The semifinals are just around the corner and those of Coapa They will try to enter that instance after so many tournaments without success. Having tied in the first leg leaves the Eagleswho are not forced to turn to the attack and can play with the pressure that, as the minutes go by, will be greater for the sweet potato growers. Fernando Ortiz You will have to plan your new strategy carefully, as a disaster would be inexcusable at this point.

