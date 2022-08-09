the referee of the Super Cup refers to a legendary evening with Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the 10 biggest sales of the Merengues

Tomorrow night in Helsinki, Real Madrid will be looking to win the 98th trophy in their history. Thanks to the Champions League, the Merengue have taken a step ahead of their great rival Barcelona. They could take a comfortable lead if they win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup. A good sign for them: the referee appointed by UEFA, the Englishman Michael Oliver, brings back a very good memory.

On April 11, 2018, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the man in black had whistled a very contentious penalty in stoppage time against Juventus Turin who were leading 3-0 and thus thought they were going to extra time. This decision had caused a real meltdown in Gianluigi Buffon. After several minutes of palaver, Cristiano Ronaldo had transformed the sentence and qualified Real Madrid for the semi-finals. The road to the historic treble in C1 had held by a thread that Michael Oliver had held. The Merengues are hoping for as much leniency tomorrow night…