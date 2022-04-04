The refereeing report of Saíd Martínez on the bar fight at the Real España-Marathón

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The central referee Saíd Martínez presented the arbitration report of what happened in the Real España-Marathón classic with the fight between the supporters that forced the match to be suspended at the Morazán stadium. Martínez stopped the match in the 29th minute when fans began to invade the field to escape the violence of the barristas in the preferential sector. Football was once again affected by an unfortunate event that is already in the world’s newspapers. The bars of Real España and Marathón grabbed each other with blows and stones.

Saíd Martínez detailed in the minutes who started the fight, pointing out that the Marathón supporter entered the Morazán stadium dressed in black shirts. “Playing the 29th minute with the score 1-0 in favor of Real España and after sanctioning a foul in favor of the Real España club in its own area, I decided to definitively suspend the match because members of the club were identified in the shadow sector. the Marathón club bar dressed in black by the Real España club bar, which caused the latter to leave the sector where they were placed and enter the field of play and the sector where the Marathón bar was located with stones they found around of the field to attack them”, says the record. The whistleblower also assures that he and his refereeing body feared for their lives because the bars entered the field of play and the referees’ dressing room.