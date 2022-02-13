“The referee’s injury upset us. Reacted as a team “

Walter MazzarriCagliari coach, spoke to the microphones of Dazn after the 1-1 victory at Empoli.





How should this tie be analyzed?

“We started well, until the referee got hurt. The stop due to the referee’s injury interrupted a good moment for us. Lovato’s injury also upset us a bit, and indeed, the first half went well that it ended like this because in the end of the first half Empoli could have scored more goals. The second half was almost a monologue of ours and we deserved the victory. Bravo their goalkeeper a bit of bad luck on one occasion. The way we finished we could have won, but if you look at the game as a whole, even the draw is fine. We reacted as a team“.





Did Dalbert’s change of role have a positive effect on the team’s dynamics?

“Even before the changes I had seen Gaston sacrificed as a striker and I put him verticals with Joao. I also put Dalbert in the role he always played and he played a great game. He is good and can play in many roles.”





How important is Pavoletti’s return?

“Pavo was injured, but especially when we play in an enveloping way he can make the difference. Inside the area he is deadly and allows Joao Pedro to have more space. The changes have given the turning point, even Keita and Baselli.”