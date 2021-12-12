The referendum in New Caledonia is not just about New Caledonia

The third referendum for the independence of New Caledonia will be held on Sunday, the French overseas territory located in Oceania and in which a political conflict has been going on for about thirty years related to the possibility of becoming independent from France, of which it has been a member since 1853. The referendum will be the third of the three foreseen by an agreement signed in 1998 after much violence between the separatists and the faction in favor of remaining part of France, which won the first two.

It is a highly contested vote: at the center there are strong ethnic divisions which are reflected in equally strong economic inequalities, but also the will of France to maintain control over a strategic territory in the Pacific area. Although support for separatists grew between the first and second referendums, the outcome may not be obvious and there is a fear of a return of violent clashes between the two factions.

Compared to the two previous referendums – which were held in 2018 and 2020 and in which the faction in favor of remaining part of France won respectively with 56.7 and 53.3 percent of the votes – there is an important novelty, which could make it more likely a victory of yes, of the choice that is to transform New Caledonia into an independent state: for the first time in its history since last July the country is governed by an activist of kanaki, Louis Mapou. THE kanaki they are the largest ethnic group in the area, and historically support independence from France.

New Caledonia is an archipelago that is part of Melanesia, one of the regions of Oceania, and is located about 1,500 kilometers east of Australia. It is a tiny territory – it is smaller than Sardinia and has 270 thousand inhabitants, little more than those of Verona – but it has always been at the center of strong tensions and rivalries between foreign countries, as well as between political factions and ethnic groups within the territory.

It was in fact conquered by France in 1853, after a long dispute with the United Kingdom, and within it some autonomist movements were immediately formed, mainly linked to the group of kanaki, the indigenous natives of the island who are 39 percent of the total population and the largest part of the independence front.

The other large group of inhabitants is made up of hot, people of European descent, who are about 27 percent of the population. The remaining inhabitants are Indonesian, Polynesian, Wallisian minorities (the people of Wallis and Futuna, another French overseas territory) and descendants of men and women deported by the French authorities to labor camps in New Caledonia in the second half of the nineteenth century.

In New Caledonia, the independence front has been led since 1984 by the Front de Libération National Kanak Socialist (FLNKS), a coalition of parties that has always protested against the French colonial regime. In the eighties the clashes with the French loyalists were very violent and caused dozens of deaths, prompting France to organize a first referendum for independence in 1987. The referendum, however, was boycotted by the separatists themselves, according to which there is no they were transparent and democratic voting conditions to deem it legitimate.

In 1988 France then signed the Matignon Agreements, which among other things provided for the organization of a referendum on independence within 10 years. The referendum, however, was postponed and the agreements of Numea (from the name of the main city of the archipelago) were reached, signed on May 5, 1998 by the French government and by exponents of independence and separatist parties: they provided for greater autonomy for New Caledonia in areas such as foreign policy, economics and justice and, above all, the organization of up to three referendums for independence, from 2018 onwards.

As mentioned, both the referendum of 2018 and the following one, of 2020, were won by the loyalists. Sunday is therefore the third and final referendum with which the inhabitants of New Caledonia will be called to decide whether the country will remain French or become an autonomous and sovereign state. The question the inhabitants will have to answer is: “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?”

There are no clear predictions regarding the results. Those of the first two referendums – and the fact that the new head of government is an independence activist – have shown that the independence front has grown, it is not yet clear whether it will be able to gather enough support to obtain a majority of the votes.

To support the Yes there are above all the kanaki, which represent about 70 percent of the population living in poverty. Poverty and social hardship affect especially the youngest, many of whom have drug and alcohol problems. In short, according to the supporters of independence, French dependence has created inequalities more than anything else and has especially enriched non-indigenous people.

Those who oppose independence, on the other hand, do so by highlighting the economic well-being and the work and study opportunities brought by the French domination in New Caledonia, as well as the immediate hardships that many public services would suffer with the withdrawal of French funds. , and a number of other logistical difficulties. It is above all to catalyze the position of those opposed to independence Les Voix du Non (“The voices of no”), a coalition of parties opposed to independence.

That at the center of the campaign there are strong ethnic and social divisions is also seen by the controversies following the diffusion, by Les Voix du Non, of a propaganda campaign in favor of the No, strongly criticized because it is considered racist and discriminatory towards indigenous and non-white people, and for this reason reported to the French Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country.

Finally, the referendum is a problem for France, which does not want to lose control over New Caledonia: for some years the outgoing president Emmanuel Macron has been trying to position his country as a military power in the Indo-Pacific region, and it is also thanks to the control it has over small territories such as New Caledonia. The independence referendum, among other things, will take place a few months before the next French presidential elections, which will be held in April 2022.

If the Yes were to win in the referendum, it would also be a defeat for Macron: the far-right candidate Éric Zemmour has already accused the government of not being able to maintain control over New Caledonia and, more generally, of not having a strong position and steady in the Pacific area, increasingly threatened by China.

According to some analyzes, France would not have accepted the request of the separatists to postpone the date of the vote – which they considered too close to the French presidential elections, and with a referendum campaign too limited by the coronavirus pandemic – precisely to avert a possible victory of the Yes.

Following some agreements made last June, however, the referendum on Sunday (whatever the outcome of the vote) will be followed by an 18-month transition period to discuss how to manage and set up future relations between France and New Caledonia. At the end of this period, a new final proposal will be formulated, which will be voted on in June 2023 in a new referendum. In the meantime, however, it is likely that, as in the period preceding the Numean accords, the clashes between the pro-independence and anti-independence factions could escalate.

