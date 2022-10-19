As you surely know, hundreds of people and families have been helped by the most famous brothers on television when redirecting appearance of their houses. However, you may not have as much information about the reform that the Scott brothers did for Halle Berryone of the most famous actresses in history.

In this case, the reform of the home was not that of the actress herself, but that of one of the teachers who had marked Halle Berry’s childhood. It is a teacher named Yvonne who lives in Cleveland, who taught Halle when she was a child and gave her classes specifically at her home. This deeply marked the actress, who to this day continues to have a great relationship with the teacher and she wanted to make him a gift to thank you.

As the house was a real beauty, but it had been a bit dated over the years, this is one of the most attractive challenges for the Scott brothers. They spoke with Halle Berry to get more information about what the house was like, and thus reflect on how give it a contemporary touch without damaging its beautiful classic look. We will tell you all the details!

The details of the reform that the Scott brothers did for Halle Berry

The first thing that was done was a small visit to Yvonne’s house by the actress together with the Scott brothers. During this visit they analyzed the tastes of the teacherfor example through their predisposition to choose warm colors and more classic furniture. This is fine, and could perfectly be respected, but giving it a new updated touch.

Halle Berry thought a lot about kitchen renovation, because it was the place where the teacher gave her private lessons to the lucky ones who had her as a teacher. Precisely this area of ​​the house, although small, was the one that she had best projection to do something amazingHey, that’s how the Scott brothers saw it. We are going to tell you what they were. main changes in Yvonne’s houseand to which Halle Berry also helped:

The first decision was in the kitchen, where they decided to continue with the teacher’s particular taste for light tones linked to white. Yet the Scott brothers suggested a dark quartz countertop so that this clash of colors would give it a more contemporary aesthetic and the actress considered that it was a very good idea.

To the island that they put to be able to sit, they added a round table at the end, perfect precisely to give those private classes and have enough space. Also to be able to prepare something in the kitchen without delimiting that study space where there are books and papers.

Despite the light colors of the house, what the Scott brothers could see is that it had lots of natural light in the vast majority of corners. In the dining room, for example, the use of light colors was not so necessary because the sun shone for a large part of the day. So there they opted to modernize the environment a bit, and used a beautiful bluish gray tone for the walls that was incredible in contrast to white and natural light.

On the other hand, in the living room the walls were also very light, in conjunction with the light tones of the armchairs and the sofa. This was not so necessary and gave a feeling of boredom in terms of decorative style. So the brothers and Halle Berry decided together keep the walls light, but improve the furniture. A turquoise sofa and some pink armchairs they gave it that more modern look, but the same feeling of comfort.

lastly also they changed the floors of the whole house. The truth is that Yvonne's house was made with a beautiful and classic wood, but it was very damaged by the passage of time. They put a tone of wood as similar as possible, so as not to lose that true essence of the home, but to improve the appearance.

Definitely, the The Scott Brothers’ Makeover for Halle Berry Was Really Emotional, considering that it was actually for a retired teacher. She was delighted and grateful, and very much in agreement with the changes that the parents had decided to make. top experts in interior design and home decoration. What do you think of the improvement they made to this nice house in Cleveland?