The regenerating balm for less than €10 from Beyoncé and Megan Markle

Nothing is too good for our skin. We are always looking for the miracle product that will sublimate it, and offer us a perfect complexion. Looks like we found it. If you love to follow the little ones beauty routines of our favorite celebrities, a product with miraculous virtues seems to cause a sensation. Indeed, when they are not followed by their facialist, they have their own tricks to wear a cannon skin. After several interviews, it seems that a moisturizer has made a place for itself in the bathroom of our stars. One could imagine that it is a luxurious product at an expensive price, but no. Far from there. This is a moisturizing balm that costs just 9.70€.

What is this balm for regenerated skin?

Drum roll, the balm that invites itself into the beauty kit of all the biggest stars is the Aquaphor repair balm from the German brand Eucerin, which costs 9.70 euros. For years, it has been a must for many icons. Yes Daniel Martin, the assigned make-up artist Meghan Marklehad entrusted to the American site E! in 2018 that’s what he used on her, to give her a glowing and luminous complexion. In 2010, Beyonce unveiled in the American edition of Shethat she used itt every night as a mask.

Nicole Kidman had also confirmed the virtues of the product in 2013 in Allure magazine, ” it costs nothing and it’s amazing for the dry skin I have. I apply it on my face and it is very, very beneficial“.

You will understand, it is unanimous in the beautysphere of people, and its price makes us particularly want to try it.

Why is it so popular?

If everyone is tearing it off, it’s because (thanks) to its success formula. Ally of sizes for dry and damaged skin, this treatment has been around for 90 years and is highly recommended by dermatologists. Because ? A minimalist formula, without perfume or preservatives, and only 7 ingredients with the power to regenerate our skin. Two waxes present in the product form a barrier against external aggressions, to protect our skin and seal the actions of other ingredients. And while this balm isn’t suitable for all skin types, it can be used in many ways. Indeed, against the cracked skin, chapped lips, and damaged handshe will always find a way to invite himself into your toilet bag.

