The regenerative medicine revolution

For years countless treatments and formulas have been sought to combat those extra kilos and body fat. The popular rolls of fat in the abdomen is the daily fight in the gym and diets by millions of people around the world.

Although some of the techniques are better than others, a new and promising regenerative medicine treatment has now been achieved which, according to its specialists and authors, will be the future revolution in anti-aging, reconstructive and aesthetic medicine.

fat tissue transfer

This treatment began to be carried out experimentally and empirically in the 20th century, when tissue from a lipoma (benign adipose tissue tumor) was transferred to the breast bed to test a reconstruction.

Liposuction is the most common intervention performed by men.

fat transfer

The advent of liposuction consists of the dissolution and extraction of localized fat almost simultaneously. For the experiment, different plastic surgeons began to study the fat that was extracted with the cannulas to evaluate its properties and viability.

Each one executed their protocols on their extraction site, the type of cannula to be used, the suction pressure, the processing method, the injection technique and the applicability, whether for repair or aesthetic purposes. The extracted fat is considered by specialists as liquid gold and has peripheral pluripotential stem cells, as well as adipocytes.

This tissue, extracted with fine cannulas, can be used for both reconstructive and aesthetic purposes. The treatment can be used in burned people, improving wound healing and sequelae, in sites that received radiotherapy to improve local conditions, in difficult-to-resolve ulcers, in volume loss or post-traumatic contour alterations and in breast reconstruction, among others. other apps.

The ideal is to have a balanced diet and exercise Photo: Getty Images. Image By:

autotransplantation

Treatment with the fats themselves extracted from other areas of the body is common. In aesthetics it is used to replace lost facial volumes or increase existing ones, attenuate dark circles, perform rhinoplasty, improve the neck, décolletage, the back of the hands, volumize breasts, buttocks, shoulders, biceps, triceps, pectorals, calves, abdominals, both male and female genitalia, and new applications that are emerging day by day.

Whether in a restorative or aesthetic technique, the tissue obtained by liposuction is processed by different methods, on the one hand, to separate the fat cells from unwanted elements, such as anesthetic liquids, red blood cells, connective tissue, etc., and, on the other, to obtain macrografts, micrografts, nanografts or emulsions, which are deposited at the site of action, inoculated by retroinjection or added to preparations such as creams or serum.

At the moment, only the patient’s own fatty tissue is used, but cross-application research is being carried out, perhaps constituting a possible donation such as blood products or organs in the future.