The regime activates its rapid response brigades in Granma, after the wave of popular protests throughout Cuba

The regime is preparing to, once again, order like-minded Cubans to repress their compatriotsas seen in a Facebook post by the Municipal Health Directorate of the Yara municipality in Granma, after the wave of popular protests that spread throughout the country, due to blackouts and miseryfundamentally.

“The health workers that make up the rapid response brigade at the Luis E. de la Paz Polyclinic are preparing for different enemy demonstration events in #Yara #ProvinciaGranma,” says the publication, accompanied by images of people armed with sticks, among which some wear doctors’ or nurses’ uniforms.

The images, apparently published as a warning to Cubans who intend to demonstrate in that province, after the recent protests that have shaken several cities in the country, recall those of the “revolutionaries” who, following the combat order given by Miguel Díaz-Canelrepressed those who took to the streets between July 11 and 13, 2021 to demand changes, freedom and the end of communism.

The publication has generated more criticism than support from users, who contrast the images with the official peace discourse and question precisely why health professionals carry weapons with the intent to harm.

“What are you going to defend?To the people who can’t stand any more misery or to the rulers with a full belly?“, Lucía Rodríguez asks. “Then don’t say they forced me. If you don’t have the courage to fight for your children’s future, at least have the decency to respect the one who has what you lack,” she recommends.

“Cuba for peace? And those sticks in the hands?“, asks Yordanis Ricardo Labrada, in response to a user close to the regime who, in a comment to the publication, writes “Cuba for peace”, a slogan frequently used by the authorities and the media at their service.

Héctor Andrés Naranjo Zaldívar considers it a shame “that health personnel carry instruments capable of causing harm to others” and asks where bioethics and the principle of non-maleficence are. “Seriously a health professional intentionally cause harm to a human being?” He reproaches.

But it is not only the workers of the polyclinic mentioned in the publication of the Yara Municipal Health Directorate who receive guidelines to give a “rapid response” to the dissatisfied Cubans that the regime presents as mercenaries whom it accuses of wanting to subvert the constitutional order and to be financed from abroad.

A Facebook post on the Yara Culture Program page also shows images of alleged workers in that sector who, although they do not carry sticks or other weapons, also appear to be members of pro-regime paramilitary groups called rapid response brigades.

“The Organization of Culture meets to strengthen the rapid response system,” is the text that accompanies the images of men who, arms crossed or with their hands in their pockets, listen to the reading of a statement.

The exhibition of his supporters receiving instructions to violently confront their compatriots comes after the second consecutive night of protests in Nuevitas, Camagüeyand shows the concern of the regime that has not been able to contain the signs of discontent of Cubans neither with the exemplary trials and sentences of the 11J protesters nor with the new Penal Code designed to punish any show of dissent.