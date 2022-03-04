The regime attacks the Canadian company that will channel remittances to Cuba without going through the military

Cuban authorities they attacked this thursday against the Canadian company RevoluGROUPwhich this week enabled the sending of remittances to Cuba without them passing through the hands of the GAESA military conglomerate, by accusing it of having a higher cost for Cubans.

Despite the fact that the Government of the Island has condemned on numerous occasions the prohibition of sending remittances through companies such as Western Union, which used FINCIMEX, which belongs to the Cuban military, as its counterpart, complained about the approval of sending money to Cuba through the Canadian entity RevoluGROUP.

In this sense, the Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos F. De Cossio he said on his Twitter account that “the US prohibited remittances via Western Union to Cuba, which charged around five dollars for every 100 sent, to apparently authorize formulas that charge the sender up to $30 per 100.”

The statement of the Cuban official was described as false by several userswhat demonstrated using the app Mobile that the tax set by the entity is between 2% and 18%, depending on the bank to which it is sent, and that using the RevoluPay application is free.

“It’s really disgusting that you’re trying to spread misinformation.. Show me from this screenshot taken from the RevoluSEND website how did you get to 30%? I’ll wait” wrote a user named Trade Wolf.

“You have the numbers backwards. RevoluGROUP does not charge 30%. Facts sir, facts. If you want to be an influential figure, you have to have the right data.” he claimed another tweeter named Shawn Carpenter.

In December 2021, The US Department of State authorized the RevoluGROUP company to process the flow of money from the United States to Cubaand it was not until this year that the first operations were carried out.

Remittances sent through RevoluGROUP may be deposited in the accounts in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) from BANDEC, BPA and Metropolitano banks, and transfers can be made through the website of the Canadian company.

RevoluGROUP uses RevoluPAY as its flagship technologya multinational payment application available for Apple and Android with a linked Visa card.

This application allows you to make payments entertainment, travel, retail and hospitality payments, remittances, real estate, healthcare, electronic gaming, esports, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, utility bill payments, and more.

It is operated by the wholly owned European subsidiary RevoluPAY EP SL, based in Barcelona.

The Cuban economist Emilio Morales explained to DIARIO DE CUBA that “this launch has been produced in accordance and in tune with the interest and the desire expressed by the Joe Biden Administration to find a viable solution to rehabilitate remittance services to Cuba without them passing through the hands of the military and, in this way, financially empower the Cuban people and be able to help entrepreneurs in Cubasafely, quickly, directly, at low cost and without the aid passing through the hands of the military”.

“For it, the company has enabled the pertinent mechanisms so that the REVOLUPAY application can facilitate the sending of remittances to the Island from your REVOLUSEND platform and, directly, from wallet to wallet (between electronic wallets). The advantages of wallet to wallet, still unknown or little studied by the media, will be explained in detail at a press conference that we will give next Tuesday [10:00AM, hora de Cuba]where they will talk in detail about its operation, the features it has and the benefits it brings to Cubans,” he added.

“The money that is sent to Cuba through the REVOLUPAY application does not pass, nor will it ever pass, through any company belonging to GAESA or through any that the regime may invent.as was the case of ORBIT SA, trying to simulate or camouflage the flow of humanitarian money into the hands of the Armed Forces and mechanisms of repression on the Island. REVOLUPAY is a totally hermetic, secure platform and does not have and will never have a contractual relationship with any Cuban entity.”, concluded Morales.