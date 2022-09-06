The regime minimizes the unprecedented exodus suffered by Cuba: it is ‘normal’ and the fault of the US

Former Cuban ambassador to the United States José Ramón Cabañas denied that the current large exodus of Cubans is the responsibility of the regime, he presented the phenomenon as something “normal” that has always happened in history and he again accused the United States of using the issue as a political weapon of internal destabilization.

Cabañas inaugurated on Monday a new audiovisual series on the official Cubadebate TV portal, called “Why do Cubans emigrate?” For the director of the Center for International Policy Research (CIPI), the figures of the current exodus (about 180,000 migrants) “fit with the number of visas (from the United States) that have not been given” in Havana (20,000 per year).

According to the former Cuban diplomat, “it is very difficult to sustain the thesis” that Cuban emigrants flee “from some state of affairs in Cubabecause when they have legalized their stay in the destination country, the first thing they do is come back and visit”.

“Whoever emigrates in Cuba today, does so for economic or political reasonsthe truth is that when they arrive at their destination they lead the life of economic immigrants, they do not mix with any plan of aggression against Cuba, they do not militate in any political party nor do they write a political platform to build another type of society in Cuba,” said the official .

In the words of Cabanas, Cuban migrants “accept the same standards as any economic migrantthey dedicate themselves to ‘fighting’ as the Cubans say, to look for a salary, to try to settle down and in the vast majority of cases maintain the family bond and eventually return to CubaEven if it’s just a visit.”

The official cited as “another indicator” that there is no political motivation in their decisions to emigrate the fact that Cuban emigrants send their children to Cuba “on vacation”.

The Cuban government usually denies that the lack of political and economic freedoms pushes the island’s citizens to flee by any route of the national territory. Nor does it explain that the emigrants practically save their relatives on the island, who suffer from a severe shortage of basic products and medicines of all kinds. Sending remittances from abroad is one of the regime’s main sources of income.

Cabañas once again mentioned the suspension of direct flights decreed by the Trump Administration and repealed by Biden as an element that makes emigration more expensive and that favors human traffickers; however, he did not say anything about the implications that the migratory agreements with the allied government of Nicaragua after which the exodus of Cubans through Central America skyrocketed.

According to Cabañas, before 1959, when five million Cubans lived in Cuba, 125,000 resided in the United States. That flow of 2.5% of the Cuban population is incomparable, he acknowledged, with the current 18%; but the official blamed this on the embargo and not on the regime’s erratic policies, which have led the island to economic and social collapse.

Despite the long practice of repression and separation of families by the regime —applied today ruthlessly to opponents and professionals who leave missions abroad— the former director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad accused Washington of promoting “the drama of the separation of families” and foreign media from “blur” what Cuban emigration is.

The current Cuban exodus has exceeded the figures of previous episodes like Mariel, in 1980, or the Balseros Crisis of 1994. In the last ten months alone, almost 178,000 Cubans have arrived in the United States, an average of almost 600 a day.