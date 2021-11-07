The Region accelerates the third dose for everyone, 25 pharmacies will also leave in the Bergamo area

The turning point is expected shortly. Lombardy is ready to expand the audience of third doses, in the wake of what is being discussed at the national level, and the change to the “road map” of this piece of vaccination campaign is imminent: news is expected between today and tomorrow. The actors of the regional health system will meet in a “call” tomorrow at 5 pm but an advance could already be made today – to take stock of what has been done so far and above all to define the opening of references to other targets, both depending on the profession (there is the theme of teachers) and according to the age group. General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency, in recent days had written to the Regions to reiterate the effort dedicated to those categories that can already receive the “booster” today (over 60, healthcare, RSA, fragile and immunocompromised) . And already in recent weeks, even before the commissioner’s recall, the Regional Welfare Directorate had particularly solicited general practitioners, who thanks to the trusting relationship with patients – especially the most fragile – represent a precious reference for those who must be “accompanied »To vaccination. The overall regional numbers highlight, among other things, a significant acceleration: from October 28th the threshold of 20 thousand third doses per day was crossed in Lombardy, a trend that has always been maintained since then – except for the bridge of the 1st November – and that in the last three days has brought the pace to around 23 thousand daily administrations. From 20 September – when the race for immune reinforcement began – to 5 November, Lombardy has thus dispensed over 355 thousand third doses (about 30 thousand in the Bergamo area).

But what will Lombardy decide, between today and tomorrow? In recent weeks the Region had hypothesized November 22 as the beginning of the third doses for all adults, but was awaiting indications from Rome; the date is likely to be anticipated, definitely. The reflection is in any case in connection with national decisions – so much so that a new circular from the Ministry of Health is expected – and is based on dates and numbers. The “booster” dose can in fact be administered after six months from the completion of the “primary cycle”: concretely translated, by the end of November it will be possible to “revaccinate” those who had received the second dose by the end of May. But who, by the end of last May, had already completed the vaccination cycle? Mainly the over 60s and health workers, therefore the possible expansion of the third dose audience initially – at least until the end of November – would not change the current “volumes” by much. Week after week, however, especially from December, important “slices” of the population would be added. Moreover, from the beginning of this week, the Lombard pharmacies will also begin to administer third doses for over 60s and healthcare professionals: the official list is expected to be communicated, about 25 pharmacies will leave in Bergamo.