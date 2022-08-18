The Region of Murcia hopes to attract health and wellness tourists

The Community strengthens its commitment to consolidate the Region as a preferred destination for health and wellness tourism in Spain as a whole.

Thus, an agreement has been signed with one of the main market operators to attract more than 10,500 tourists in the period from September to May 2023.

In this way, visitors will be able to increase hotel occupancy in the Region of Murcia in the mid-low season, increasing the presence and marketing of the specific accommodation offer and billing.

The strategy is developed from the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, with which the publication of content on the regional offer will be carried out in specialized press and on the website of ‘Atrápalo’, the operator with which it has subscribed the agreement, in addition to actions on social networks, sending newsletters, contests, etc.

The director of the branch, Marcos Ortuño, recalled that ‘one of the objectives of the Strategic Tourism Plan 2022-2032, promoted by the Community, is to position the Region as a preferred destination for health and wellness tourism at the national level, taking advantage of the fact that, After the pandemic, this product has emerged as one of the segments with the greatest growth potential.’

For Ortuño, ‘the Region has one of the best networks of health tourism services in all of Europe, in which three spas, four thalassotherapy centers and different spas with a focus on wellness stand out. Some of these companies have been awarded prestigious national and international awards, reflecting the potential of the Region to consolidate itself as a leading health and wellness destination throughout the country’.

Express. Drafting. JR