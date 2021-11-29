The Region: pharmacists are recruited for vaccines

More staff is needed and so the Directorate General for Welfare of the Lombardy Region has appealed to



hundreds of pharmacists (about 200 in the Bergamo area) who have attended the fitness courses, so that they make themselves available to vaccination centers, offering 6 euros of compensation per injection.



“We are in favor and will solicit our members starting tomorrow (today, ed) – says Ernesto De Amici, president of the Order of Pharmacists -. After all, for months we have made ourselves available for the administration of vaccines, even as volunteer pharmacists of Civil Protection ». It is difficult, however, to know how many will respond to the appeal of the Region: “On the one hand, Ats, with foresight, is moving to activate vaccination mini-hubs in collaboration with local authorities, which will be precisely the pharmacies to manage – explains De Amici -. On the other hand, however, if this project goes through, we will not be able to guarantee availability elsewhere as well, given that in recent months we are already overworked ».