Health

The Region: pharmacists are recruited for vaccines

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read

More staff is needed and so the Directorate General for Welfare of the Lombardy Region has appealed to

hundreds of pharmacists (about 200 in the Bergamo area) who have attended the fitness courses, so that they make themselves available to vaccination centers, offering 6 euros of compensation per injection.

“We are in favor and will solicit our members starting tomorrow (today, ed) – says Ernesto De Amici, president of the Order of Pharmacists -. After all, for months we have made ourselves available for the administration of vaccines, even as volunteer pharmacists of Civil Protection ». It is difficult, however, to know how many will respond to the appeal of the Region: “On the one hand, Ats, with foresight, is moving to activate vaccination mini-hubs in collaboration with local authorities, which will be precisely the pharmacies to manage – explains De Amici -. On the other hand, however, if this project goes through, we will not be able to guarantee availability elsewhere as well, given that in recent months we are already overworked ».

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid and medicine. The Mantuan researcher Vicenzi talks about “infodemic”

23 hours ago

Not only fatigue and palpitations, but these two unsuspected symptoms could also reveal a heart problem

5 days ago

agreement with general practitioners

3 weeks ago

“Enough priority for Covid patients”: the case of the hospital in Belgium

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button