The regional councilor of Piedmont: “After Covid, mental health must become a priority on the political agenda”

There is not only Covid. And Luigi Icardi knows it. Since he left his “permanent position” at the ASL to be councilor with Cirio, the Health Service has been overwhelmed by the pandemic cyclone. After twenty months in the trenches among masks, ventilators, crisis units and virologists at lunch and dinner, changing the subject can prove useful in dealing with, with some semblance of “normality”, what remains of a mandate in the Region hitherto unimaginable by gravity.

"The new pandemic? Mental disorders ". The silent drama of our boys max mathis November 12, 2021





Instead, this is not the case. Over, perhaps, the acute phase of the virus begins another one that in perspective gives chills. After the lockdown, young people – especially them – feel bad. The data is terrible.

«I read, in the Region we were aware and we already ran for cover months ago. So far on two fronts: that of psychological assistance to students and teachers, then eating disorders ».

Let’s start with schools.

«Already in April, we have allocated one million euros for the enhancement of psychological support in the classroom. It served to finance the tender to find psychologist-psychotherapist specialists to be made available to children, school staff, families ”

A project on what basis?

«The data we have: the first studies done in China tell us that, in the pandemic, over 40 per cent of young people developed depressive problems and just under the same percentage began to suffer from anxiety. These are alarming findings, which indicate how mental health must become a priority on the political agenda, must be tackled urgently “.

In Cuneo among those who sleep on the street, a night in the invisible city MASSIMO MATHIS 08 November 2021





And on a practical level?

«It will be a question of connecting and coordinating the listening desks already present in order to better articulate interventions with students and school staff. And then train school staff and teachers on relational dynamics and classroom management, supporting them on problems relating to the extraordinary nature of the situation we live in ».

The attention to eating disorders is more recent.

«On 22 October we approved a document in the council that gives life to the first network of regional services for the prevention and treatment of nutrition and food disorders, with six levels of patient care and care. In this context, in the province of Cuneo, Villa Giulietta di Prunetto is authorized for twenty beds plus two for immediate reception as an “Educational rehabilitation community for binge eating disorders (compulsive eating syndrome) and obesity” ».

Then there are the suicides, the drama of a social taboo.

“The signals coming to us from the psychologists are clear. For this reason we are also reviewing the pediatric and child neuropsychiatric network. The hospital part, which must be reduced on certain pathologies, will be strengthened here. But it will not be the only legacy of Covid “.

Sure.

“Let’s think of the crazy aftermath of chronically ill patients also for lung diseases and lack of screening diagnoses: a huge, dramatic bill, which we will pay in the years to come”.

How is the return to normal in hospitals?

«We are in recovery. On urgent and “short” visits, the waiting list times are below a month and we are also in good shape by national standards. Thanks to an enormous economic effort and human resources ».

A year ago the first vaccines, admit it: since then, he expected a year in decline.

“I thought so, I couldn’t imagine the third dose. But today the vaccine is our first prevention tool ».

And the no vax sanitary ware?

“There aren’t that many. Some doctors yes, some nurses and many obs. But not a few are now convinced – thank goodness – and are getting the vaccine ».