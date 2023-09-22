The regional Parkinson’s association and Mérida have two new murals linked to the SDGs in the San Lázaro neighborhood

Merida, September 22 (Europa Press) –

The Regional Parkinson Association and the San Lazaro neighborhood are opening two new murals this Friday, September 22nd, called ‘Living Together and Supporting’ by muralist Takwen and ‘Going to Return’ by Mundana.

These murals, which are part of the ActivArte 23 and #UIO+EXTENURBANO projects respectively and created under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are presented by representatives of the Ministry of Sustainable Development Goals, José Ángel Calle, and Culture, Antonio. Velez.

Thus, these artistic proposals are related to the project of the Extremadura Agency for International Development Cooperation, of which Calle has been director until the beginning of September, the Mérida City Council indicated in a press release.

The murals were created by the Rurex Development Association with the collaboration of the Mérida City Council and the General Secretariat of Housing, Architecture and Urban Regeneration of the Government of Extremadura.

In the case of the ActivArte 23 project, Taquen has titled it ‘Living with and supporting each other’ and it has been developed to “raise awareness” of Sustainable Development Goal 3. Health and well-being, in this case linked to the reality of those who fight Parkinson’s disease.

The muralist Mundana, on the other hand, within the project, which is in the second phase, called #UIO+EXTRENURBANO, sees Extremaduran urban art as “a tool of social change linked to cultural heritage, human rights and human movements and artistic Develops in. ,

In this case the title is ‘I am going to return’ and in this mural you can see a public painting composed of five vignettes inspired by the reflections of informal conversations with the neighbors of the publicly promoted housing in San Lazzaro.

According to the representative of the Sustainable Development Goals, these are “two unique spaces, two purposes with a different character”, involving new agents and actors “to break up the spaces for hyper-professionals and open them up for understanding. “Residual Citizenship”.

Regarding the artistic proposal of the San Lazzaro neighborhood, it represents “the face of the 2030 Agenda” with all the Sustainable Development Goals in mind, and which is implemented taking into account “energy consumption reduction, social reintegration”, architectural, civic is done. Center of Intervention”.