The regions of each generation of Pokémon and their influences in the real world

From CBR, they have compiled all the territories in which the pokemon regions Today. In the list that we leave you below, you can find them.

Generation I: Kanto is based on its real-world namesake.

Generation II: Johto brings the culture and history of the Kansai region.

Generation III: Hoenn stays in Japan with the southernmost region of Kyushu.

Generation IV: Hokkaido is the main influence of the Sinnoh region.

Generation V: The United States of America is the engine of Teselia.

Generation VI: European influences are introduced to the franchise with the Kalos, which resembles France.

Generation VII: Alola returns to the United States with strong Hawaiian influences.

Generation VIII: Pokémon arrives in the United Kingdom with the Galar region.

Generation IX: The next region seems to have Iberian influences.

