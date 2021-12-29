the regions that have to retune the signal from 3 January 2022

The date of next January 3 must be marked on the calendar, at least for the Italians who live in the northern regions: on that day the reorganization of TV frequencies on digital terrestrial will involve some areas of the country, starting right from Northern Italy. As specified in a note from the Mise, citizens will therefore have to retune the TV channels to continue watching television programs.

Tv and frequency change: the complete calendar

According to the new roadmap established by the dicastery of via Molise from 3 January to 9 March, Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy (except the province of Mantua) and the provinces of Piacenza, Trento and Bolzano will be affected. From 9 February to 14 March, on the other hand, it will be the turn of Veneto, the province of Mantua, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna.

The reorganization of frequencies has already started in Sardinia on 15 November and will be completed on 4 January with the other Rai channels (Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 Tgr Regionale and Rai News). On 8 March 2022, on the other hand, the national television broadcasters will discontinue the Mpeg-2 transmission encoding and activate the Mpeg-4 encoding on the Dvbt technological standard throughout the country, which will allow viewing the programs in high quality only for those who has a TV that supports this technology. Until December 31, 2022, national television broadcasters will still be able to continue to transmit simultaneously with both codings, but the channels with the new coding will be on the remote control numbers from 1 to 9.

Bonus tv and decoder: how it works

A new facility was also included in the maneuver which provides for the delivery of decoders to the home of the elderly over 70 with an income of less than 20,000 euros, through a special agreement between the Ministry of Economic Development and Poste Italiane Spa.

Citizens who need to change the television or buy the decoder will be able to continue to request the bonuses made available by the Mise, whose resources have been, at the will of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and undersecretary Anna Ascani, further refinanced with 68 million euro in the budget law 2022.

In addition, Mise has already started a collaboration with the regions involved in the reorganization of frequencies which will start on January 3 to coordinate communication initiatives aimed at extensively reaching all the municipalities concerned.