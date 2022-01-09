The regions with more “no vax” over 50: Sicily wins ahead of Calabria and Abruzzo

Listen to the audio version of the article

Where are the 2.284 million of Italians over the age of 50 who, more than a year after the start of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign, have not received any dose and for which the Government has made provision for immunization? According to Lab24 elaboration, the highest percentage (in relation to the population) is found in Sicily: on the island the no vax over 50 are the 13.7% of the vaccinable audience. Almost ten points more than the most virtuous of the Regions in this ranking, the Puglia (4.3%). In absolute terms

Son: triple the first doses for over 50

Numbers that could change with the novelty of the mandatory vaccine: the structure of the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Figliuolo did it know that Friday 7 January the number of first vaccinations among the over 50s (15,239) was three times the average recorded in the previous seven days (about 5,500).

THE REGIONS WITH MORE OVER 50 NOT VACCINATED The order of the regions goes from those with the most over 50 who have not even taken a dose down. By “vaccinated” we mean those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle – Source: Lab24 processing on data from the extraordinary Commissioner for the covid emergency Loading …

Sicily, Calabria and Abruzzo with the highest no vax rate

As mentioned, the Sicily leads the ranking of those over fifty who have no dose. Above the “no vax” rate of 10% there are five other Regions: Calabria (12.9%), Abruzzo (11.6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10.8%), Valle d’Aosta (10.7) and Liguria (10.1%) On the opposite side of the ranking, in addition to Puglia, the Lazio and the Molise, both below the 5% threshold. Altogether there are ten Regions above the national threshold of 8.22%. There Lombardy it is 8.1%: out of almost 4.7 million over 50s (the most populous audience among all the Regions) those with no dose are 381 thousand.

Among the 50-year-olds, a million without doses

If you go into the details of the over 50 audience, you will notice that the Calabria it is the Region with the highest percentage of unvaccinated between the over 80s (16.5%) and the 70s (11.7%); there Sicily has the primacy among the 60-year-olds (12.7%) and the 50-year-olds (14.6%). Fifty-year-olds represent almost half of the unvaccinated among those over half a century old: 1.05 million out of a total 2.28 million.