the register of operators arrives in Italy. The new rules – Corriere.it

Arriving new rules for those who work with cryptocurrencies in Italy. A new decree, signed by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, and waiting to be published in the Official Gazette, provides for the obligation to register in a register that will be managed by the Oam, the body of agents and credit brokers.

This registry of virtual currencies, in addition to listing the operators, will collect the customer identification data and summary data relating to the overall operations of each service provider relating to the use of virtual currencies and digital wallet service provider for each customer. There is also a registration fee which will only be quantified in a second phase, based on the number of members.



The decree, in fact, assimilates the position of those who work in the world of cryptocurrencies to that of a money changer or money transfer. Every three months, operators will be obliged to communicate all the names of their customers and all the operations carried out by each of them.

Who should register The obligation to register will be valid for both Italian and foreign operators, i.e. those who carry out their activities remotely using telematic methods, in the territory of the Republic, possibly also resorting to websites, applications that offer the aforementioned services in Italian. . On the other hand, 90% of the activities of Italians in the cryptocurrency sector take place on foreign platforms. Those who choose not to register will no longer be able to operate in Italy and risk that their sites will be blocked in our country.

Who will have access to the data The body of agents and credit brokers will be required to collaborate with the supervisory authorities, the Finance Police, the Currency Police, the Anti-Mafia Directorate, the judicial authorities and the tax agencies, periodically providing all information and documentation necessary to verify any offenses.

According to the new rules, cryptocurrency operators will, among other things, have to communicate: countervalue in euro, on the date of the last day of the reference quarter, of the total balance of legal and virtual currencies, the number and total value in euro of conversion operations from legal to virtual currency and vice versa and the number of operations transfer of outgoing and incoming currency from / to the service provider relating to the use of virtual currency referable to each customer.

Fight against money laundering The objective of the decree is to regulate the Far West of virtual currencies and to strengthen the fight against money laundering. The Italian legislation already provides that the providers of services relating to cryptocurrencies are counted among the subjects required to verify the customers and to report suspicious money laundering transactions to the Financial Information Unit of the Bank of Italy. The census, which will start with the entry into force of the decree, will make it possible to expand the monitoring activity on compliance with the rules by operators and the fight against illegal activities.

