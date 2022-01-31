The regulation of the Forensic Fund for Societies of Lawyers

With the publication in the Official Gazette General Series n. 278 of last November 22, 2021, the ministerial approval process which governs the social security aspects for theexercise in corporate form of the legal profession.

In order to present a photograph of the provision, effective from 1 January 2022, the salient elements of the provision are reported below:

the STA must be registered in the special section of the Register held by the Council of the Order where the company is based, which are required to communicate electronically to the Cassa Forense, within 30 days from the adoption of the resolution, the registrations of the STAs but also in the case of failure to communicate by the Order, the STA is in any case required to register in a specific section of the Cassa’s website, which will be set up shortly;

STAs are required to send the Model 5 TER for the communication of the total turnover and for the amount of the total income produced;

for the communication of the total turnover and for the amount of the total income produced; the income produced by the STA attributable to the member registered with the Fund, as well as any income received by him, are equated, for social security purposes, to the net professional income and are subject to the contribution referred to in art. 17 and 20 of the Single Regulation, regardless of their tax qualification and also calculating the profits accrued and other income even if not distributed to the shareholders;

the members enrolled in Cassa Forense who are members of the management body are required to pay jointly and severally with the company the penalties applied for violations of the provisions of this regulation;

the members enrolled in the Albi or the Forensic Registers, members of the administrative management body of the STA,

are subject to the provisions of art. 16 of the Forensic Code of Ethics regarding the correct fulfillment of the obligations and obligations towards the Cassa Forense.

Social security obligations for Lawyers’ Societies

Lawyers’ Societies registered in the special section of the Register, even if for a fraction of the year, are required to send the Model 5b, by 30 September of each year.

The first electronic submission must therefore be carried out by 30 September 2022, relating to the 2021 financial year.

The sending of Form 5 ter must also be sent in the case of inactivity of the STA.

The information required by Model 5 ter does not differ from what is already provided by the paper model 5 ter used up to now by associated studies and STP:

the indication of the total income produced, even if negative;

the turnover VAT net of the supplementary contribution which is included in the value declared for VAT purposes;

the amount of profits, even if not distributed, of the Company;

the remuneration paid to each shareholder registered with Cassa Forense, as well as the percentages of participation in the profits of each shareholder, even if not registered with the Cassa;

possible changes in tax data following tax assessments that have become definitive relating to previous models already sent.

In the same annual deadline for sending form 5 / ter, the STA will have to pay the integrative contribution to the extent of four per cent of the entire annual volume of business produced in the financial year, even in the event of non-collection by the customer.

Finally, it is recalled that the fulfillment relating to the liquidation and payment of the subjective contribution, as for the rest of the associated studies and the StP, falls on the individual professional partner registered with the Cassa, who must report in his ordinary form 5, the own share of the profits even if not distributed, in accordance with the ordinary rules provided for by art. 17 and 20 of the Single Regulation of Forensic Welfare.