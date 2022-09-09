The reigning monarchs with the longest reigns in the world

After Queen Elizabeth II of England, who will have reigned for 70 years until her death on Thursday, the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, 76 years oldbecomes world’s longest ongoing reigning monarch

– Brunei: Hassanal Bolkiah, 54 years of reign –

Born on July 15, 1946, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, considered one of the richest men on the planet, reigns since the abdication of his father, in October 1967, in this small country nestled in Malaysia, on the north coast of Borneo.

He is an absolute monarch, who also acts as prime minister.

– Denmark: Margaret II, 50 years old –

Born April 16, 1940Queen Margaret II, 82 years old, came to the throne on January 14, 1972, upon the death of his father Frederick IX. She was the first woman crowned queen in her country, since Margarita I was only regent (1375-1412).

Widowed since 2018, Margaret II has canceled much of the jubilee celebrations planned this weekend in Copenhagen after the death of Queen Elizabeth, her distant cousin.

– Sweden: Carl XVI Gustaf, almost 49 years old –

Carl Gustav, born on April 30, 1946, was less than a year old when his father, the crown prince, died in a plane crash in Denmark. He accedes to the throne on the death of his grandfather, Gustaf VI Adolphus, on September 15, 1973.

He is 76 years old and is a descendant of the Marshal of France Bernadotte, King of Sweden in 1818 under the name of Charles XIV.

– Eswatini: Mswati III, 36 years old –

Born on April 19, 1968, five months before independence from the former British protectorate, Mswati III was crowned in 1986 at the age of 18.

Nicknamed the “Lion of the Nation”, he is the absolute king of this small kingdom (formerly Swaziland) nestled between South Africa and Mozambique.

He has 15 wives and more than 25 children.