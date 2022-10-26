The Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba positions 16 of its specialties among the best in Spain

The Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba has positioned 16 of their specialties among the best in Spain. Among them, the best placed is Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which is ranked number seven out of 15.

In this way, the hospital center increases by two the number of services that are among the best of public hospitals in the country. This follows from the last Healthcare Reputation Monitor (MRS) published by Merco (Corporate Reputation Business Monitor) with data referring to 2022.









To prepare this ranking, more than 6,526 surveys to doctors, nurses, patient associations, health journalists, hospital managers, nursing managers, members of the public health administration, hospital pharmacy managers and managers of pharmaceutical companies. In addition, more than 3,010 objective indicators of 2,912 clinical services have been evaluated.

Specifically, the specialties that appear among the best in Spain in relation to public health they are Digestive Apparatus, Cardiology, Oral and Digestive Apparatus Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Medical Surgical Dermatology and Venereology, Hematology, Intensive Care Medicine, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Pulmonology, Medical Oncology, Paediatrics, Radiodiagnosis, Rheumatology, Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery and Urology. For each one there are 15 posts headed by hospitals in Madrid and Barcelona.

Although the Reina Sofía manages to increase the number of services in this ranking compared to 2020 (there is no data for 2021), some of them have left the list. This is the case of Hospital Pharmacy and Obstetrics and Gynecology. On the other hand, Intensive Medicine, Medical Oncology, Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery and Urology are included in the ranking.

nephrology is the lowest in the ranking, since in 2020 it was in eighth place and now it is in 14th, while Rheumatology It is the one that rises the most, since it was positioned at 15 and in this latest Merco ranking it is at ten.

The hospital, in position 12

The Health Reputation Monitor also analyzes public and private hospitals in Spain. In that sense, the Reina Sofía remains in the 12th position, the same as it had in 2020. According to this, it is the second best in Andalusia after the Virgen del Rocío in Seville, which is in the eighth position.

In 2020, the Cordovan health complex I was in the same positionhowever in 2019 it was in 16th, being the third best valued in the autonomous community after the Virgen del Rocío and the Virgen Macarena, both from Seville.

In this last classification, the Macarena is just behind the Reina Sofía, in 13. To find another Andalusian center you have to go down to post 19, where the San Cecilio de Granada is; followed by the Virgen de la Victoria de Málaga (21); the Regional of Malaga (25); Virgin of the Snows of Granada (29); the Hospital of Puerto Real (31); and the Torrecárdenas hospital complex (32).

“After a past edition marked by the health emergency caused by covid, which was a real challenge for our health system, in 2022 the leadership of the hospitals that stood out in the top positions of the 2020-2021 ranking is consolidated, demonstrating that a Correct action in the most difficult moments translates into a leadership that is maintained over time”, indicates the MRS.

As in the previous edition of this study, La Paz, Clínic, Gregorio Marañón, 12 de Octubre and Vall D’Hebron are the five public hospitals with the best reputation from Spain; while in private hospitals, the University of Navarra Clinic, Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, HM Sanchinarro/Clara Campal University Hospital, Sanitas La Zarzuela University Hospital and Teknon-Quirónsalud Medical Center repeated in the first positions. None of the private centers in Cordoba has managed to carve out a niche in this ranking.

The results of the MRS reflect “the weight of Madrid and Barcelona with regard to clinical services with the best reputation“. On this occasion, the Madrid hospital of La Paz, which is once again in the lead, stands out in twelve clinical services; followed by the Barcelona Clinic, which does the same in six; Gregorio Marañón (Madrid), in three; 12 de Octubre (Madrid) and Vall D’Hebron (Barcelona), which each stand out in two services, and Ramón y Cajal (Madrid), which does so in one.