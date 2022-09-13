The Reina Sofía hosts a welcome ceremony for the new Medicine, Nursing and Physiotherapy students

The Queen Sofia Hospital received this Tuesday in an act of welcome to the new student body School of MedicineNursing and Physiotherapy from the University of Cordoba. Newly incorporated students attended this afternoon the Assembly Hall of the hospital in which they have received a brief explanation of how the complex works Cordovan health. Every yearabout 300 students are enrolled in these grades.

The delegate of Health and Consumption, Mary Jesus Bottlehas presided over this act in which the managing director of the center has also been present, Garcia Valley, the vice-rector for Health and Welfare of the University of Córdoba, Raphael Solano, and the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, Luis Jimenezamong others.

Students starting now will have the opportunity to attend classes and do internships throughout his formative stage in the different buildings that make up the hospital. This is possible thanks to the hospital is a university hospital since 1985, which means that it hosts undergraduate training, a very useful teaching activity that brings them closer to the reality of the health world before finishing their university degree.

In her speech, the delegate congratulated to the attendees “for having come this far and having selected a eminently vocational profession”. Along these lines, those responsible for health and teaching have also reminded them of the importance of continuous training and the need to develop a professional career that is based on assistance, teaching and research which are the foundations of the health system. After the speeches, the students have been able to see in a short video the facilities and main areas of the Reina Sofía hospital, of which they are already a part.