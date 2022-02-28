The reincarnation of Iniesta… A new wonder of football

“It’s wonderful to watch him play. He reminds me a lot of Andrés Iniesta, there is no talent like his, I haven’t seen him, he doesn’t exist. If we talk about talent, he is the best footballer in the world, for sure”.

Xavi Hernandez

Pedri does not have the premeditated intention of looking like Andrés Iniesta; however, every day and every game he perfects a style of play that inevitably refers to the legend of Barcelona.

He thinks very quickly, he has a self-confidence that surprises, and at 19 years old it is difficult to find him default any. It’s simply a Wonderful.

It is short legs and creativity infinite. He travels the field with the mission of becoming the best of the partnersand it does not matter to him to receive the ball with his back to the goal surrounded by rivals or from the front with a promising panorama, because with a natural gesture he will decide the correct path.

He is a footballer from head to toe who understands and gives meaning to the game with the maturity typical of an adult and talent unique to the miracle

His solvency technique and the serenity They allow him not to rush even if he has the pressure of several opponents, or that of a rival stadium that begs for the natural failure of a rookie who will learn by force of blows.

Pedri is not a common player, he is far from what mundane with everything and that his soccer is based on what easyit simplewhat everyone would like to do to have a pinch of his genius.

He is as cool as he is serious and usually shows a smile incredulousas if not even he himself gave credit to what he captures on a playing field and projects to the entire world.

Now, the best news is that it is a Teen that will not only improve its current version, but will offer at least for 12 or 14 years older a magic that captivates beyond colors and shirts.

Soccer players like Pedri renew the Love for the football and attest that the best ‘muscle‘ keep being him brain.