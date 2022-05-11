Sports

The reinforcement for which Chivas are going to replace Canelo Angulo

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Jesús Angulo injured against Pumas / Alfonso González / Rodolfo Pizarro
Jesús Angulo injured against Pumas / Alfonso González / Rodolfo Pizarro

In the Chivas Not everything is happiness after the victory against the Cougarsas they suffered a significant loss ahead of the Liguilla and the next tournament, Jesus Angle he fractured the fibula in his left leg and will be out for three months.

More Chivas news:

Goodbye to Chivas, the trunk that Cadena erases before the match against Atlas

Faced with this absence, the rojiblanca board would already work on bringing in a reinforcement, since they understand that their squad is not enough and they would be negotiating for Alfonso Gonzalezwho was eliminated with the Monterey.

“Ponchito” has been of interest to the Flock since tournaments ago and it would be in the next transfer market when Ricardo Pelaez convince him to join the red and white ranks, although he could compete with other clubs that are also interested in his services.

How much is Gonzalez valued at?

According to figures from Transfermarkt, the pass of “Ponchito” Gonzalez is in little more than 4 million dollarshowever, could arrive for free at Herd since the contract ends with scratchedit would be a matter of fixing his salary.

More Chivas news:

The unthinkable months ago, will return for the Chivas match against Atlas

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Xavi announces signings and exits in Barcelona for the next season

4 mins ago

Impact on the world of basketball: a former NBA promise was shot to death

27 mins ago

Chivas would be very close to hiring a Rayados player

39 mins ago

Keylor Navas talks about the signing of Mbappé to Real Madrid: “I would like to say something, but…”

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button