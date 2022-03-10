The reinforcement that Club América would sign along with the arrival of Nicolás Larcamón

After the departure of Santiago Solari Due to poor results in Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022the directive of America clubled by the sports president, Santiago Bathsis analyzing the possible substitute, although an internship for the remainder of the campaign is not ruled out in order to go in the summer for Nicholas Larcamoncurrent coach of Puebla.

In the event that the Argentine strategist accepts the offer, the set of Eagles will have to pay 900 thousand dollars for the Stripe release him, because this figure is the cost of his termination clause. If this happens, the South American helmsman would have his first reinforcement in his sights ahead of the Opening Tournament 2022.

Who would be your first reinforcement of Larcamón?

According to information from our collaborator, Jonatan Peña, one of Nicolás Larcamón’s main requests to the azulcrema leadership would be the hiring of Santiago Ormenowhom he directed in the Guardians 2021where the 28-year-old gunner recorded nine goals in 1,202 minutes divided into 16 games played.

Later, he went to Lion, where he has not had the reflectors as he had in Puebla. In the current season of the maximum Aztec football circuit, Santiago Ormeño has scored a goal so far, which he did against the Atlas Red and Blackin a meeting corresponding to the Matchday 1.