The reinforcement that Curry lacked would advance his return to Warriors

Golden State Warriors is getting closer to recovering the reinforcement that Stephen Curry and company lacked. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tremble in the 2021-22 NBA!

The second part of the season NBA 2021-22 will bring back one of the best reinforcements that Stephen Curry and company could have in Golden State Warriors. This is not a new player for the team, but rather a fundamental piece of the franchise that had not played a single minute this season.

The Warriors entered an irregular level after losing four of the last five games until the break of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and most explanations for this loss focused on the lack of presence and depth in the low post. Apart from Kevon Looney, there is no other name of weight to dominate the painting.

Teams like the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers with Ivica Zubac dominated the Golden State Warriors when it came to playing in the low post. For that reason, there is no better reinforcement for Stephen Curry and company than the big man that the team needed and he had not played since April 10, 2021.

Applying the sports premise that there is no better reinforcement than to recover a key player of the team that was injured, the Warriors make LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tremble with the possibility that James Wiseman advances his return to the NBA to be in the duel on Saturday March 5 against the Californian team.

James Wiseman would advance his return to Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA

As reported by Cyrus Saatsaz on the ‘Locked in Warriors’ podcast, the Golden State team would have March 1, 2022 as the deadline for James Wiseman’s comeback to the 2021-22 NBA season.